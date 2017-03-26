Candid Conversation: For me, theatre always comes first, says Paresh Rawal

Actor Paresh Rawal during an interaction at the UT Guest house in Chandigarh on Saturday. Express Actor Paresh Rawal during an interaction at the UT Guest house in Chandigarh on Saturday. Express

FAITH to religion, politics to intolerance, comedy to censorship.actor Paresh Rawal’s responses are remarkably candid, as he talks about his roles as an actor, Member of Parliament, and a common man in today’s changing India. The renowned actor was here for the famous and successful play ‘Kishan Vs Kanhaiya’, staged Saturday evening at Tagore Theatre. Rawal plays the role of an atheist in the play, who files a case against Lord Krishna in the court of law. The play, dramatically, and with perfect comic interludes looks at the many superstitions and customs that are followed in the name of religion and how religion is becoming a commercial and money-making business, with many malpractices justified in the name of God.

Though a sensitive subject, Rawal says the play has seen resounding response from theatre lovers across the country, with the film ‘Oh My God’, based on the play. “My own character influences the play and I believe the most important thing is to help the poor and get nearer to God. Also, it’s important to be honest, and express the truth,” shares Rawal, who is acclaimed both as a theatre and film actor, known for his comic roles. Rawal considers himself as a theatre actor first, a medium, which will always be his first love. According to Rawal, theatre is ever-evolving as the play’s form has changed with the times, with constant improvisations based on the audience’s feedback and responses. “A film once made is canned, you cannot change it. In fact, most people say the play is much ahead of the movie. Theatre is like riyaaz and many young people don’t have the patience, focus and dedication to pursue it, opting instead for television. I wish to do a play, which requires a large cast, but because of these limitations, I have not been able to finalise the production,” rues the actor.

Rawal says that the audience is very intelligent and discerning. They can judge a good actor from a bad one and will pay if the production is worth it, “so as an actor the constant effort is to be effortless on stage and screen. And as far as comedy is concerned, in Indian films, it has improved over the years,” who humbly attributes his success to a “stroke of luck.”

Ask him about his new role as an MP, and Rawal says that there are so many facets of the country and society he is witnessing now, for as an actor one lives in a cocoon, never seeing the complete sky from a window. “Every person is political, but active politics is different. Also, these days it is fashionable to talk about intolerance and say anti-national things. Ideology and passion are two different things and thinking different is not being divided, but just being aware,” reflects the actors, who is strictly against censorship.

Rawal, apart from other film projects, is looking forward to a movie based on Satyajit Ray’s short story with Naseerudin Shah, a Marathi film by Nana Patekar and a play ‘Dear Father’. The show must go on.

