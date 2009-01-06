Presents Latest News

Britney working hard for her North America tour

Written by ANI | London | Published: January 6, 2009 4:24 pm
Pop princess Britney Spears has gone back to preparing for her North America tour after she took a short break for her brother’s wedding.

The Womanizer singer was spotted arriving at a studio after she returned to LA from her hometown of Kentwood,Louisiana,where her brother Bryan had tied the knot with her sister Jamie Lynn’s manager.

Spears,27,had taken her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James along with her,though she did not have an escort.

The Toxic singer is rumoured to currently be involved with Bollywood dancer who choreographed her Womanizer video,Sandip Soparrkar.

