Beyond the Clouds: First look poster of Shahid Kapoor’s brother’s debut film with Majid Majidi unveiled

Majid Majidi’s upcoming film Beyond the Clouds stars Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. This happens to be Ishaan’s debut film. The first look poster of the film directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker was released today at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival.

The movie, which went on floors last month, dwells on relationships and life. The project is produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films. “This poster is Mr Majidi’s vision for the film and his special showcase of India seen from his lens and sets the tone of the project, that the viewers can look forward to. We are excited about unveiling the first look of our film at Berlin Film Festival and hope that everyone there shares and partakes in our enthusiasm with their positive response,” said Akash Chawla of Zee Studios and Shareen Mantri Kedia of Eyecandy films.

Beyond the Clouds marks Majid Majidi’s first ever Indian project. Beyond the Clouds marks Majid Majidi’s first ever Indian project.

Ishaan also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “#beyondtheclouds #majidmajidi #berlinale #eyecandyfilms #zeestudios.”

The Iranian director is best known for world cinema classics like The Song of Sparrows, Baran, The Color of Paradise and Children of Heaven.

The film, which marks Majidi’s first ever project in India, will be shot at numerous locations in the country. A.R. Rahman is on board to compose the music for the movie, which also happens to be his second project with Majid.