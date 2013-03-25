Beyonce’s father opens up about rift with daughter

Beyonce’s father has finally opened up about the bitter rift that he had with his famous daughter which saw the singer ending her professional ties with him.

Mathew,61,parted ways with Beyonce amid claims of mismanaging her finances while he was managing her career,something that he denies,the Sun reported.

He,however,admits that the decision to go their separate ways,was mutual.

“Normally I hate to talk about anything personal,but it would be a lie if I did not say it has been difficult.

“It was hard for me to let her go it was hard for both of us to let each other go. And let’s be clear on that. She didn’t let me go,we both let each other go. That’s a big difference,” he said.

Mathew is reportedly yet to see his granddaughter Blue Ivy and he admits it was painful to see things end that way.

“This was not a normal ending of a business agreement. This was a dad and a daughter and it was incredibly painful and it had some difficulties. But I try to always have a positive mind about things and you got to do it the right way,” he said.

