Beyonce buys Jay-Z faster wheels

What do you gift the world famous,millionaire rapper Jay-Z on his birthday? R&B star Beyonce has the answer,the USD 2 million Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport.

The ’99 Problems’ hitmaker had recently turned 41 and his superstar wife surprised him with the car which claims to be the fastest in the world,reported Sun online.

The supercar goes from zero to 60 in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 255mph.

Last year,Jay-Z and Beyonce,29,were named the highest earning couple in show business,earning a combined USD 107 million.

The Single Ladies singer ordered the car a year ago to add to car-mad Jay-Z’s already impressive collection. Her husband already owns a Rolls Royce Phantom,Ferrari F430 Spider,Maybach 62S and a Pagani Zonda Roadster.

Jay-Z will join a select group of drivers to get behind the wheel of the fastest road-legal vehicle in the world.

Simon Cowell,Tom Cruise and Gisele Bundchen’s husband,New Englands Patriots quarterback Tom Brady all drive one of the supercars.

Designer Ralph Lauren,hip hop producer Scott Storch and artist Chris Brown are proud owners too.

