After Priyanka Chopra, Megyn Kelly trolled for dress while meeting PM Narendra Modi

Days after Priyanka Chopra was trolled for wearing a not-so-sankari dress while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Megyn Kelly had to face the trolls. The newscaster, who is currently trending on the Internet for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he was on Twitter, is also making headlines for wearing a very unconventional dress for her interview with world leaders. The 46-year-old NBC news anchor spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin at state dinner party at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg.

The anchor was seen sporting an off-the-shoulder blue velvet dress featuring a slit in the skirt. She paired the look with some massive velvet pumps and an oversized gold ring while painting her toenails black for the occasion.

Kelly also tweeted a picture of the trio at a state dinner at Konstantin Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. But, as soon as the pictures of her dress went viral, social media went berserk over her choice of dress for such a serious interview.

At state dinner party at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg with Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi. More tonight @NBCNightlyNews pic.twitter.com/FX5kjfIJAf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017

Some of the reactions are:

“@megynkelly Luvs to dress Disco Style for Serious Intervws, then Blame Ailes for sex Harrasmt! SAD! A LOSER! Won’t Watch! #boycottMegyn,” wrote a Twitter user.

Another user tweeted, “What an inappropriate dress; so unprofessional and embarrassing for America!”

“People comment on @priyankachopra dress when she meets PM, but no one comments on Megyn Kelly’s dress when she meets PM #doublestandards,” tweeted another user.

Another user shared, “@megynkelly @nbc you are making us professional women look bad. We would never wear this dress in a prof. setting.”

“Why is she wearing a cocktail dress for an interview? @MSNBC going for low-information viewers again like their $1bn earned media for Trump,” wrote another user.

Modiji and more legs. — Siddharth (@tuntungopal) June 1, 2017

What about her legs now? Big lol.

PM should have moved out of the meeting to maintain “Sanskari Culture” — Jagpreet Singh (@iJagpreet) June 2, 2017

The media felt that her attire was really ‘unprofessional’ and made them feel like she is once again working FOX News, where late Roger Ailes made women anchors wear short skirts and high heels, and caked up makeup. Recently, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who met PM Modi in Berlin, faced criticism on social media as Twitter thought that the actress wasn’t properly dressed to meet a national leader.

However, the Quantico star seemed unfazed by the trolling and posted a photo of her flashing some more legs and roped in her mom, Madhu Chopra for the pic.

