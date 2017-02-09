A time for love: ‘Fazli was a poet who felt the pain of people and expressed it in his poetry’

Kumar Ahmed from Jamaica and music director and ghazal singer Ranbir Kumar after the release of the album Wednesday. (Source: Jasbir Malhi) Kumar Ahmed from Jamaica and music director and ghazal singer Ranbir Kumar after the release of the album Wednesday. (Source: Jasbir Malhi)

FOR music director and ghazal singer Ranbir Kumar, ‘Emotions’ is a labour of love, a work that makes Kumar both elated and reflective. ‘Emotions’ is a ghazal album dedicated to renowned poet Nida Fazli, on his 76th birth

anniversary. “Fazli was a poet who felt the pain of people and expressed it so beautifully in his poetry. Humanity, common people, their struggles, all became a part of his writing, which appeals to people across age groups,” says Kumar, who has previously done an album ‘Safar’, which includes seven ghazals on Fazli’s poetry.

In the album, a few ghazals of Fazli have been sung by Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Anuradha Paudwal and Kamal Ahmed.

Kumar recalls his association with Fazli, and how it took him three long years to convince the poet to give him permission to use his poetry for the album.

“When he heard the compositions, I received his blessings to take the work further. The effort was that all the feelings of the poet should reflect in the compositions and I think we were able to do that,” says Kumar, who selected the poetry for the album, some of his favourites being ‘Duniya Jise Kehte Hai Jadu Ka Khilauna’, ‘Har Taraf Har Jageh Beshumar Admi’, ‘Safar Me Dhup to Hogi’ and ‘Jo Mila Khud Ko Dhundta Hi Mila’.

“From the young to the old, he used to feel people’s pain and write it. His going away and the pain we feel is reflected in the album,” says Kumar, adding how ghazals will always be heard, for the meaningful lyrics give people hope, joy, and faith in love and humanity, which is so needed in today’s age and time.