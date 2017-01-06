9th edition of JIFF begins tomorrow

As many as 134 films from across the globe will be screened at the ninth edition of Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF), which is scheduled to begin here tomorrow. As many as 134 films from across the globe will be screened at the ninth edition of Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF), which is scheduled to begin here tomorrow.

As many as 134 films from across the globe will be screened at the ninth edition of Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF), which is scheduled to begin here tomorrow. Touted to be world’s fastest growing film festival, the five-day event that will witness participation by 250 filmmakers and artists from the fraternity, aims to promote emerging directors, as well as encourage the exchange of knowledge, information, ideas and culture between India and the participating nations.

“The festival will have the variety of add-on features this time when as many as 134 films from across the globe will be screened at two screens at Golcha. Films would also be screened at the Rajasthan Adult Education Association (RAEA) and the Manipal University Jaipur,” organisers said in a statement. There will also be special screenings for children at the same venue during the morning hours. JIFF will be opened by celebrities from the South Indian Film Industry including Hariharan, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and Rachana, who will be attending the event as Guests of Honour.

Internationally acclaimed cine-visionary Ramesh Prasad, who is said to have created specialised post production facilities and established the Prasad Film Laboratory with advanced equipment, will be awarded the Life Time Achievement Award. “The chairman of the committee that selected Mr Prasad for Life Time Achievement Award was headed by noted Indian film director Shaji N Karun, recipient of several national and international awards including the civil honour of Padma Shree,” organisers said. Workshops and seminars on different aspects of cinema, where filmmakers will be interacting with the audience, will also be held, to bring about a greater understanding of the art of filmmaking.

“The festival will have 17 workshops and seminars on various aspects of cinema this year. Filmmakers would also be interacting with the audiences under a new theme ‘Master Strokes’,” organisers said. The festival’s ‘co-production meets’ will serve as a platform for leading producers and directors from across the globe to interact and create new ventures.

“Film producers and directors meet and interact with each other to discuss their next ventures and explore the possibilities of co-production sharing costs. “JIFF co-production meets have been emerging as a successful forum for them. More than 250 delegates are arriving at Jaipur to participate in the co-production meet this time,” organisers said. The festival is set to continue till January 11.01061424