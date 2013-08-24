16th century Thai queen comes alive at Lakme Fashion Week

Designer Shilpa Reddy today presented a spectacular collection that was inspired by Thailand’s warrior mother and queen ‘Suriyothai’ on the first day of Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2013 here.

Inspired by the 16th century legendary queen of Siam (now

Thailand),Reddy’s collection of ‘Suriyothai’ showcased aspects of feminine strength through the garments on the ramp.

Creating bridal wear of the unconventional kind,Shilpa used fragile fabrics embellished with embroidery and stone work inspired by Thai jewellery.

The collection consisted of saris with interesting blouses that had distinct Thai influences for the shoulders or necklines,Anarkali kurtas,dhoti salwars,embroidered jackets with shimmering inner,worn with cropped harem pants and lehenga gave a contemporary look to traditional bridal wear.

Designer Debarun Mukherjee presented a classic yet contemporary collection. Called ‘Ba-Dastoor (Like Always)’,it

showcased a line of saris,lehengas,layered dresses,kurtas

and churidars,long printed flared jacket with tunic and churidar.

Mukherjee’s collection also had men’s wear – short jackets,kurtas,bundgalas,long flared coats and suits.

Designer Vijay Balhara presented a glamorous line of western wear on the ramp. Gliding down the ramp were models displaying maxis,gowns,skirts with slits and minis,mint

jacket with sequined midi and long tulip skirt worn with glitzy blouses.

The colours were in muted shades of pristine white,olive,khaki,blush and mint,while the glitter of the embellishments

added the touch of shimmer.

