Dangal: Will Aamir Khan film end box office drought, become his biggest hit?

Dangal: Aamir Khan is nervous for the release of the movie for he knows the final verdict will rest with masses of India. Dangal: Aamir Khan is nervous for the release of the movie for he knows the final verdict will rest with masses of India.

Pehelwani bohot ho gai, ab Dangal hoga.

The Aamir Khan film which has him playing Mahavir Singh Phogat is getting rave reviews from celebs and critics alike. In fact, friends of Aamir Khan who have watched Dangal are already calling it a potential Oscar winner. Critics reportedly gave a standing ovation at a press show in Mumbai. But Aamir is still nervous for he knows, the final verdict will rest with the masses of India who will play the judge, jury and executioner. And the producer inside Aamir has done enough to ensure Dangal gets the widest and one of the largest screenings possible all over India.

Also read | Dangal movie review: Aamir Khan, Phogat girls deserve no silver, only gold

Box-office numbers

The movie will release on more than 4300 screens in India. Overseas too it has garnered close to 1000 screens overall. Multiplexes in Mumbai have an average of 18 screenings of the movie per day. The staggering number of screenings will ensure every individual gets a chance to book slots as per his preferred time and convenience. The ticket rates have not hit the rooftops as Aamir has ensured tickets are not inflated. Single screen theatres, which have witnessed a lull for far too long, will be gearing up for some massive business in the weekend.

The Xmas plus New Year factor

Christmas has never failed Aamir Khan. The actor books his slot for the festive season pretty well in advance. Give his superstar status, no other filmmaker dares to release any other films alongside Aamir’s. Even if they make an attempt, it would end in zilch as they would be left with practically no screens to exhibit their wares. Call it the power of being Aamir Khan. After Xmas, this time it will be the New Year weekend which will give Dangal enough more days to capitalise after the opening weekend Dhamaka. Given the number of screens, it will be opening on all across India(the movie has been dubbed in south Indian languages too), one can expect Dangal to rake in more than 30 crores on Day One.

Also read | Dangal celeb movie review: Aamir Khan’s film hailed as film of the year

Demonetisation

It will be interesting to see if Dangal can defeat demonetisation to end the year with a bang. Film after film has reeled owing to the abolishment of 500 and 1000 rupee notes. For Dangal, indications seem bright for it to take a flying start. What remains to be seen is if people will come flocking to theatres on Day One like they did for Salman Khan’s Sultan. We will place our bets on Aamir.

More from the world of Entertainment:

No show in Pakistan

Aamir has a great fan following in Pakistan. However, the movie will not be screened for reasons best known to the actor. Aamir refused to disclose the same to the media choosing to state that he will reveal the reason later. Officially the film will bring no profits from Pakistan owing to a no show there. But profits from Pakistan have only formed a minisicule part of the overall business model for Indian filmmakers.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd