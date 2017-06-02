Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Why SS Rajamouli film’s race to Rs 2000-crore mark won’t be smooth

Baahubali 2 producer Shobu Yarlagadda said that it might take a couple of months more before the film releases in China. Baahubali 2 producer Shobu Yarlagadda said that it might take a couple of months more before the film releases in China.

Baahubali 2’s release in China in July isn’t coming without any baggage. Baahubali 2 seems to be heading into choppy waters as Dangal is getting a one-month extra screening time in China. The Aamir Khan-starrer is a rage in the country and the extension is a proof of that.

Every year China allows the release of around 34 foreign movies including four Indian movies. This year Baahubali: The Conclusion and Salman Khan’s Tubelight will be released in the country, while there’s no confirmation yet on the fourth movie that will get a release in the neighbouring country. Dangal is expected to run in Chinese theatres until July 4, as reported by Business Today. While Dangal was released on 9000 screens, Baahubali 2 will be released on 6000 screens in China.

Baahubali 2 producer Shobu Yarlagadda said that it might take a couple of months more before the film releases in China. “Our distributor, who had also released Dangal, PK and Baahubali: The Beginning in China, is working towards the release at the earliest. It should take a couple of more months. No date has been firmed up yet, “Shobu told IANS.

Dangal has collected Rs 1802 crore worldwide and is India’s highest grossing film till date. On the heels of Aamir Khan film, Baahubali 2 has amassed Rs 1639 crore. Given the one-month extra screening time of Dangal, Aamir Khan has a clear edge on SS Rajamouli’s film.

Also, Baahubali 1 didn’t do well at China box office in 2015 and collected mere Rs 7 crore. Even if we assume that Baahubali 2 does well in China, it will only come after Dangal would have already spent an extra month at China box office. In any case, Dangal is set to become first Indian movie to cross Rs 2000-crore mark worldwide. Baahubali 2 is short of around Rs 400 crore to join Rs 2000-crore club. If it manages to do well in China, it can join Dangal bandwagon. But can it create the same wave in China as Dangal?

