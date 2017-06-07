Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Not Aamir Khan but Wonder Woman is the new challenge for SS Rajamouli?

Wonder Woman has taken over Baahubali 2 in Chennai. Wonder Woman has taken over Baahubali 2 in Chennai.

Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and others has been running successfully across all centres in the country and Aamir Khan’s Dangal has been racing fast towards Rs 2,000 crore collection with its tremendous run at China box office. The two films have been neck to neck in the past couple weeks, however, now we hear that Wonder Woman is slowly but surely taking over at the theatres.

The first of the centres where Wonder Woman is leading is Chennai. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, “Mid Week Box-Office – Finally after dominating for 40 days continuously #Baahubali2 has dropped in Chennai City as #WonderWoman takes over.”

With $258 Million in WW Gross, #Baahubali2 beats #KungfuYoga to enter 2017 ‘s Top 15 WW Grossers.. The Only Indian Movie in the list.. 👍 pic.twitter.com/DHL9DRjoc2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2017

However, Baahubali 2, in spite of the monsoon in Kerala is doing well. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Despite heavy rains in #Kerala, #Baahubali2 is still rocking at the Box office.. A pic from #Ernakulam Kavitha.. @gumediacompany.”

The film is also running successfully in the USA. In fact, Ramesh Bala added, “With $258 Million in WW Gross, #Baahubali2 beats #KungfuYoga to enter 2017 ‘s Top 15 WW Grossers.. The Only Indian Movie in the list.. 👍”

Dangal, on the other hand, has managed to cross the Rs 1,100 crore mark in China and Taiwan alone. However, Dangal might slow down after the release of Wonder Woman, in addition to the success of Johny Depp’s Pirates Of The Carribean – Dead Men Tell No Lies in the region. Top Chinese Leader LiuYunshan has, in fact, praised the Aamir Khan starrer and said, “Dangal is the most successful movie in recent years,” at the BRICS Forum.

Baahubali 2 is now about Rs 200 crore behind the Dangal collection, and as expected, might not be the film to be the first to enter the Rs 2,000 crore club. Especially since the release date of the film in China is still undecided. The collections might also not be as good as Dangal because the special effects in the movie might not attract the audience in China and Taiwan.

