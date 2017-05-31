Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Baahubali 2 creates more records, becomes the first Hindi film to earn Rs 500 Cr in Hindi

Will Baahubali 2 reach the Rs 2,000 crore mark? Will Baahubali 2 reach the Rs 2,000 crore mark?

One month has passed since the release of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer Baahubali 2. The movie started breaking records from the time of release, and this is continuing even now. Though Dangal has raced past Baahubali 2 when it comes to worldwide collection, SS Rajamouli’s film is still running strong in India. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Baahubali2TheConclusion becomes da 1st Hindi movie to create a new club – The ₹ 500 Cr All-India Nett Club! 33 Days India Nett: ₹ 500.25 Cr.”

This is a big deal in Bollywood because Baahubali 2 is a dubbed film. The amount of revenue the film has collected in the last four weeks is unprecedented, and so far the film has not released in China. Even so, the film now head to head with Dangal. The total worldwide gross collection of Dangal now stands at Rs 1,756 Cr.

#Baahubali2TheConclusion becomes da 1st Hindi movie to create a new club – The ₹ 500 Cr All-India Nett Club! 33 Days India Nett: ₹ 500.25 Cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 31, 2017

Ramesh Bala also added, “#Baahubali2TheConclusion becomes the 1st Telugu movie to do ₹ 300 Crs Gross in the Telugu States – AP/TG.. 33 Days Gross: ₹ 301.75 Crs.”

Also read | Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office collection: Here’s why Aamir Khan film’s success has more shock value

Just in India, Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 1,000 Cr and both the films have crossed Rs 1600 Cr worldwide earlier. Now, the question is will the two films reach the Rs 2,000 Cr mark? If yes, then which film will get there first? After the success in China market, Dangal might be the winner here. Baahubali 2 will get there, but may not be the first film to make the mark. Also, since the release of Johnny Depp’s Pirates Of The Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Lies, Dangal has started to take the backseat. Trade analysts are keeping all this in mind as they speculate and confirm the business these two films are doing.

