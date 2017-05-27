Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Aamir Khan-starrer set to trump SS Rajamouli film after both cross Rs 1600 cr

Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Ambitious in scale and vision, Baahubali and Dangal phenomenon wouldn’t have been possible a few years ago. Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Ambitious in scale and vision, Baahubali and Dangal phenomenon wouldn’t have been possible a few years ago.

They were huge risks on paper. Ambitious in scale and vision, Baahubali and Dangal phenomenon wouldn’t have been possible a few years ago. But as both films took flight on the first day at the box office, there was little that could challenge their titanic wave. If SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion was a triumph of imagination, Aamir Khan’s Dangal was closer to home, a perfect concoction of emotions and aspirations. If Baahubali 2 took you to forgotten lands of ancient India, Dangal reminded you once again that stories with heart can do as well as any technical wizardry.

As of May 26, both Baahubali 2 and Dangal have crossed Rs 1600-crore mark, a first for any Indian movie. SS Rajamouli film is still growling at the box office and has collected Rs 1613 crore. Trailing behind closely, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has amassed an astounding Rs 1600 crore. It is just a matter of time when Dangal will surpass Baahubali 2, as the difference of Rs 13 crore is nothing for these two mega hits. The Hindi version of Baahubali 2, after shattering a pile of records, has collected Rs 489.40 crore and is marching towards Rs 500-crore club, an unprecedented milestone for any Hindi film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh and Ramesh Bala shared the latest box office figures on their Twitter pages.

#Baahubali2 [Week 4] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.35 cr, Sun 7.80 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 2.80 cr, Wed 2.70 cr, Thu 2.70 cr. Total: ₹ 489.40 cr Nett. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2017

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 has not only conquered box office but has also redefined the art of storytelling. The Prabhas film is set in Mahishmati kingdom and is about an epic battle between an evil king and its rightful heir. That doesn’t mean that film is bereft of essential elements of a typical ‘masala’ film and has large dollops of action, dance and drama.

Dangal, on the other hand, is set in rural Haryana and is a heartfelt story about a father’s indefatigable spirit to defy all odds. In his journey to make his daughters world wrestling champions, the father holds a mirror to a society gripped with certain prejudices and parochial mindset.

