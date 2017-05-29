Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Can SS Rajamouli film regain its spot as India’s biggest blockbuster?

Dangal had already crossed a collection of Rs 700 before its China release. With a successful run even at Chinese box office, earning over Rs 800 crore, the Aamir Khan film has become India’s biggest grosser, overtaking Baahubali 2. Dangal had already crossed a collection of Rs 700 before its China release. With a successful run even at Chinese box office, earning over Rs 800 crore, the Aamir Khan film has become India’s biggest grosser, overtaking Baahubali 2.

While Aamir Khan gave some ‘dhobi pachad’ moves in his Dangal, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati fought the big war in Baahubali: The Conclusion. But going by their box office collections, the real clash was between the two blockbusters at the theaters. Seeing the latest figures, Dangal has trumped Baahubali 2 after a ferocious face-off. As per the worldwide collections shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Dangal stands at Rs 1665 crores, while SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 stands at Rs 1633 crore. These numbers are till May 28.

We saw that 2017 began on a disappointing note with OK Jaanu. The box office got a little respite with Jolly LLB 2, Kaabil and Raees, as both managed to earn Rs 100 crore. This was followed by semi-hits including Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Phillauri. And while the filmmakers kept aiming to enter the 100-crore club, the months of April-May changed the winds at the box office. While Baahubali 2 had a smooth run through the 100-crore mark in just three days, it kept adding an approx Rs 10-12 crore everyday into its kitty. It was soon declared a phenomenon, a trendsetter and a path-breaker in Indian cinema. But as they say, nothing can match Aamir Khan’s perfection. His mammoth hit of last year, Dangal, had its China release in May, and it came neck-to-neck with the SS Rakamouli film.

By Sunday, Dangal’s collections stand at Rs 888.25 crore. This is its Week 4 (24 days) earnings in China alone. This has made the Aamir Khan film China’s biggest non-Hollywood earner ever. Also Dangal is India’s highest box office grosser till date. Baahubali 2 on the other hand earned Rs 1,024 crore net and Rs 1,321 crore gross in India, apart from Rs 302 crore abroad.

#Dangal continues to do UNIMAGINABLE biz in China… Week 4:

Fri: $ 1.91 mn

Sat: $ 2.84 mn

Sun: $ 6.51 mn

Total: $ 137.56 mn [₹ 888.25 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

Though Baahubali 2 lags behind by just a few crores, but seeing the pace with which it is running even after a month of its release, Dangal is surely going to have a tough time maintaining its numero uno hold. Adding to this is Baahubali 2’s impending release in China in June. Can Dangal manage to hold on to its crown? Watch this space for more.

