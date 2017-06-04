Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Aamir Khan film going strong in China, SS Rajamouli film slows down in 6th week

Aamir Khan film is showing no signs of slowing down. Aamir Khan film is showing no signs of slowing down.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is roaring at the box office. With one-month more screening time, Dangal is eyeing at the golden Rs 2000-crore mark. The film has so far collected Rs 1,848 crore including Rs 1,067 crore at China box office. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the latest box office figures of Dangal on his Twitter page and wrote, ” #Dangal @ WW BO – GBOC (Till June 3rd 2017) #China – ₹ 1,067 Crs #Taiwan – ₹ 36.5 Crs RoW – ₹ 744.5 Crs Total – ₹ 1,848 Crs.”

Dangal is showing no signs of slowing down. The film has got a lot of love and warmth from the Chinese audience. A Chinese student Gao Hanya shared her experiences after watching Dangal and told indianexpress.com, “It’s my story. It’s the story of every Chinese girl who is told there are things she cannot do because she is a woman. Growing up, my math teacher told me that I should try something else because math is for men and not women. When I saw the movie, it spoke to me. I understood how those sisters felt when they were held back because men think wrestling is for boys only. Who are they to make these rules?”

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli’s film is finally showing signs of slowing down at the box office. The film’s Hindi version collected Rs 75 lakh nett on the first day of its sixth week, reported boxofficeindia.com. Baahubali 2’s Hindi version collected Rs 501.18 crore at box office till the fifth week. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#Baahubali2 [Week 5] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.16 cr, Mon 1.34 cr, Tue 1.22 cr, Wed 1.20 cr, Thu 1.05 cr. Total: ₹ 501.18 cr Nett.”

