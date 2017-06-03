Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Aamir Khan film crosses Rs 1000 cr in China. Is that a wake-up call for Bollywood films?

Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 1,652 crore worldwide and is awaiting its release in China. Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 1,652 crore worldwide and is awaiting its release in China.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 is running strong at the box office despite new releases including Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch. The film’s Hindi version has collected Rs 501.18 crore and is doing decent business on weekdays too. Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 1,652 crore worldwide and is awaiting its release in China. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures on his Twitter page and wrote, “#Baahubali2 [Week 5] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.16 cr, Mon 1.34 cr, Tue 1.22 cr, Wed 1.20 cr, Thu 1.05 cr. Total: ₹ 501.18 cr Nett.” Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also shared the figures and wrote, ” #Baahubali2 ‘s 5 Weeks WW BO: #India: Nett : 1,043 Cr Gross: 1,345 Cr Overseas: Gross: 307 Cr Total: 1,652 Crs.”

Aamir Khan’s Dangal that got an extra month at the box office owing to its China release has collected Rs 1,823 crore worldwide including Rs 1,041.80 crore at China box office alone. Ramesh tweeted, “#Dangal @ WW BO (Till June 2nd, 2017) #China – 1,042 Crs #Taiwan – ₹ 36.5 Crs RoW – 744.5 Crs Total – 1,823 Crs.” He also shared, ” On Friday, June 2nd – #Dangal collected $1.69 M [₹10.89 Crs ] in #China.. 29 Days Total is $161.72 Crs [1,041.80 Crs].”

Meanwhile, Prabhas during a recent interview spoke about his upcoming film Saaho and speculations about his Bollywood debut. “There is no immediate plan but it will be quite interesting. Working with Rajamouli and Karan is home ground for me now having worked with them for such a long time. But I think ‘Baahubali’ has paved the way for pan-Indian films, “Prabhas told PTI.

“My character in ‘Saaho’ is completely contrasting to my character in ‘Baahubali’ and I am quite excited about it. It is too early to reveal anything about the film yet but all I can say that we have the best teams working, we have a massive vision for it and it’s conceptually very strong,” Prabhas said.

