Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Aamir Khan film creates Rs 1800-cr club now

Baahubali 2 which was released on around 9,000 screens worldwide on April 28 will open on 6,000 screens in China, most probably this month or in July. A final date is awaited. Baahubali 2 which was released on around 9,000 screens worldwide on April 28 will open on 6,000 screens in China, most probably this month or in July. A final date is awaited.

The news of Dangal having reached the mark of Rs 1,000 crore in China has come as no surprise as the film has created a wave of sorts since its release. Even with one of the major theatre operators running less number of shows of the Aamir Khan starrer, the film managed to rake in an exemplary amount at the box office. Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, on the other hand is, however, not in the running when it comes to China. The film hasn’t been released so far, and by the time it does, Dangal might make its way to Rs 2,000 crore club. Which means that Baahubali 2 will not get to set that record.

Baahubali 2 which was released on around 9,000 screens worldwide on April 28 will open on 6,000 screens in China, most probably this month or in July. A final date is awaited.

In fact, Dangal has created yet another club — the Rs 1800 crore clun. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Dangal enters ₹ 1,800 Cr WW GBOC Club! #China – ₹1,021 Cr #Taiwan – ₹36.5 Cr RoW – ₹744.5 Cr Total – ₹ 1,802 Cr DANGAL 1000CR IN CHINA.” Dangal is also the first non-Hollywood film to earn 1 billion RMB in China. Aamir Khan-starrer screening licence has also been extended by one month there and the movie will be screened till July 4, 2017 in China. China gives licence to foreign movies to be screened for one month.

This might be shocking, but the first film that crossed Rs 1,500 crore might not be the first to race through Rs 2,000 crore. To say that the response Dangal got in China was not expected would be an understatement. Now, we just have to wait patiently as we see which of these two make the next record. In the meanwhile, Baahubali 2 is running strong in the domestic box office is cities like Chennai, Bangalore and Thiruvananthapuram.

Read here | Baywatch movie review: Priyanka Chopra, we can’t take eyes off you

This weekend too, the film might rake in more money. So far, no new film has managed to beat the success of Baahubali 2 at the theatres. The release of Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman might dent the success of this epic film. With the weekend nearing, the wait to see which film takes the throne of crossing the Rs 2,000 cr mark first is not long.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd