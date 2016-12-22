Dangal US box office collections: Aamir Khan’s film earn Rs 2.21 crore

A day before Dangal is expected to release in India, the Aamir Khan film has already started flying high in US and Canada. A day before Dangal is expected to release in India, the Aamir Khan film has already started flying high in US and Canada.

A day before Dangal releases in India, the film has already started flying high in US and Canada and earned as much as $ 325,096 [Rs. 2.21 cr]. It sure is a sign of hope for many Indians who are looking forward to seeing Mr. Perfectionist deliver yet another promising film. The Bollywood superstar delivers one film every year and his fans wait for him to bring into his films a different charm that addresses certain social issues often avoided for the sake of controversies.

DANGAL MOVIE REVIEW

#Dangal [released in USA-Canada on Wed] embarks on a FLYING START… USA: $ 282,280 Canada: $ 42,816 Total: $ 325,096 [Rs. 2.21 cr] @Rentrak,” tweeted Bollywood trailer analyst Taran Adarsh.

“#Dangal screen count…India: over 4,300 screensOverseas: close to 1000 screens.Widest release in North America, UAE-GCC, UK, Australia,” Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

With films like Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, PK, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Aamir Khan has managed to create a fan base for himself that expects him to deliver films with sensible content while entertaining them.

Considering that the film is a biopic and essays the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, the film probably would be realistic. One can definitely expect brilliant performances not only by Aamir Khan but also Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sheikh who have made equal sacrifices and contribution to the film.

Going by the international box office and the critics’ review, Dangal would probably be one of those films to cross Rs 100 crore definitely in Bollywood.

While Aamir Khan underwent a drastic fat-to-fit transformation for the film, Fatima Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra too (literally) had to face broken bones to mark their first entry in Bollywood they said on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan.

