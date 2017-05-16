Dangal China box office collection: Aamir Khan film all set for Rs 500 cr biz

Dangal China box office collection: Aamir Khan film refuses to slow down. Dangal China box office collection: Aamir Khan film refuses to slow down.

If Baahubali 2 is changing the way we look at Bollywood box office collection in India, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal is finding a new market for Indian films. In China where the wrestling drama released two weeks back on May 5, the film is unstoppable and will soon earn Rs 500 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collection of the film in China. He tweeted, “#Dangal has an INCREDIBLE second Monday in China… Refuses to slow down… All set for ₹ 500 cr… UNIMAGINABLE biz…”

He futher shared the break-up data of Dangal’s second week collection China and wrote, “#Dangal – CHINA – Week 2 [updated] Fri: $ 6.40 mn Sat: $ 13.97 mn Sun: $ 12.72 mn Mon: $ 4.86 mn 11-day total: $ 65.13 million [Rs, 417.48 cr].”

Check the latest box office collection update of Dangal's collection in China:

Dangal had managed to end the Week 1 with a total at $ 29.16 million [Rs. 187.57 cr]. The film hit screens in China much after its release in India and other overseas territories, but the immense love and appreciation this sports drama witnessed in China was completely unexpected. It will be the first Indian movie that will have its domestic collection overtaken by a single overseas market.

The lifetime collection of Dangal in India stands at Rs 387.38 crore. The Nitesh Tiwari film earned Rs 208.84 crore during the second weekend here.

The love that the film and its cast — led by Aamir and starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurana — has received has ensured the film crossed Rs 1000-crore mark.

Dangal is a film inspired by the real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and how he dealt with male patriarchy, skewed girl-boy ratio and parochial views of society at large. The film was dubbed in Chinese and released as Shaui Jiao Baba.

