Dangal box office collection Day 9: Aamir Khan film benefits from no big release on New Year weekend

Its Dangal all the way in 2017 too! As pointed out by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, there are three factors that are leading to the rise of Dangal – strong merits, holidays and no major film release this weekend. No wonder Aamir Khan’s film continues to rule the box office even after completing first week at the theaters. Going by the trends, it seems the wave will not die anytime until Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees hits the theatres next month.

Dangal tells the real-life story of Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters to become world-class wrestlers. While earning Rs 18.59 crore on day 8, its cumulative total stands at Rs 216.12 crore. It now looks to overthrow 2016’s biggest hit Sultan.

Dangal has not only made a roaring noise in India but has also managed to rise in the overseas market. After minting over Rs. 100 crores in the very first week, it has earned Rs 122. 59 crores on international theaters too till Friday, December 30th.

The Aamir Khan film has collected the highest number ever for the second working Friday too and is continuing with its record-breaking spree at the box office. Director Nitesh Tiwari’s film has already collected a total of Rs 424.59 crores all over.

Dangal has ample amount of time to enter the Rs 400 crore club in domestic box office much like Aamir’s previous film PK. The rise of Dangal is much needed in India, not only because it promotes the idea of wrestling as a sport, but it also encourages the idea of women participating and slaying it in a game that is otherwise dominated by the world of men.

