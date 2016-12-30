Dangal box office collection Day 8: Can Aamir Khan film destroy Salman Khan’s Sultan record?

Who is the better wrestler? Aamir Khan in Dangal or Salman Khan in Sultan? Who is the better wrestler? Aamir Khan in Dangal or Salman Khan in Sultan?

Dangal is a juggernaut at the box office and Aamir Khan is back to being Bollywood’s magician who can serve us entertainment and a message every single time. Dangal has minted Rs197.53 crore at the domestic box office and has crossed Rs 100-crore mark on the international box office in the first week itself. With no major film releasing this Friday, Dangal has got an extended window to increase its profits.

As the second highest grosser of 2016, the only film ahead of it is Salman Khan’s Sultan. The film which had Salman playing a worn-out wrestler looking for redemption grossed over Rs 300 crore at the BO. Can Dangal beat Sultan at the box office game? Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday, “#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.41 cr, Mon 25.69 cr, Tue 23.09 cr, Wed 21.46 cr, Thu 20.29 cr. Total: ₹ 197.53 cr. India biz.”

He also sounded hopeful that Aamir Khan film can increase its profits in the coming days. “#Dangal’s reign to remain unopposed, unchallenged for another week. Question is, when will it hit ₹ 300 cr mark? Will it challenge #Sultan?” he wrote, adding, “#Dangal emerges a WINNER… Collects a WHOPPING ₹ 197.53 cr nett in Week 1… Expected to sprint towards ₹ 250 cr by Weekend 2…””

#Dangal contribution from key international markets…

USA-Canada: $ 6.84 mn

UAE-GCC: $ 4.70 mn

UK: $ 2.36 mn

Australia: $ 1.19 mn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2016

#Dangal has an OUTSTANDING Week 1 internationally… OVERSEAS – Week 1: $ 16.44 million [₹ 111.61 cr]… Some screens yet to report. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2016

Last Friday, before the curtains fall on 2016. Hopefully, the forthcoming Fridays [in 2017] bring luck, cheer and joy for the film industry! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2016

#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.41 cr, Mon 25.69 cr, Tue 23.09 cr, Wed 21.46 cr, Thu 20.29 cr. Total: ₹ 197.53 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2016

#Dangal‘s reign to remain unopposed, unchallenged for another week. Question is, when will it hit ₹ 300 cr mark? Will it challenge #Sultan? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2016

Earlier this year, when two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars announced their projects on wrestling, it was going to be a competition. Both of them were based on wrestling but with different content. Aamir Khan had openly said, on Koffee With Karan that he wanted folks to watch Sultan, only then fans would be interested in watching Dangal in order to compare it with Sultan. It was a strategy that played well for Dangal.

Dangal is based on the real-life struggle of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who gave his sweat and blood to train his daughters Geeta and Babita. His daughters went on to win gold at Commonwealth Games. Although a few facts were slightly distorted in the film to add a little spice to the story, the complete output has managed to satisfy everyone.

