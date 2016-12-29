Dangal box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan’s film earns Rs 200 crore in a week

Beating the excuse of demonetisation, Aamir Khan and the box office performance of his Dangal has proved that good content always wins. Beating the excuse of demonetisation, Aamir Khan and the box office performance of his Dangal has proved that good content always wins.

Demonetisation or not, Aamir Khan and the box office performance of his Dangal has proved that good content always wins. Much like a bad carpenter who blames his tools, producers of Bollywood had diplomatically pointed fingers at demonetisation for failing to go up high in the box office ladder. But Aamir Khan’s Dangal have been a living proof that nothing can stop film buffs from going to the theatres if as a superstar you promise to deliver a film with the right kind of content and inspiration. With the first week BO collections, the film is expected to enter Rs 200-crore club.

This fact has been pointed out by actor Rishi Kapoor, who’s family has been associated with the industry for generations. “Film makers blamed demonetisation for their film’s failure. Please explain “Dangal”. Expected to be the biggest at +350 cr. in these times!,” he had tweeted yesterday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday, “#Dangal is heading for ₹ 190 cr+ Week 1… Should accumulate HUGE total in Weekend 2 as well… Expected to cross ₹ 200 cr on 2nd Fri…” Talking about Dangal’s total box office collection in six days, he wrote, “#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.41 cr, Mon 25.69 cr, Tue 23.09 cr, Wed 21.20 cr. Total: ₹ 176.98 cr. India biz. MIND-BOGGLING!”

The film is doing great business internationally as well, “#Dangal crosses ₹ 100 cr Overseas… Going strong… OVERSEAS – Till Wed: $ 15.01 million [₹ 102.25 cr]… Some screens yet to report.”

#Dangal is heading for ₹ 190 cr+ Week 1… Should accumulate HUGE total in Weekend 2 as well… Expected to cross ₹ 200 cr on 2nd Fri… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2016

#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.41 cr, Mon 25.69 cr, Tue 23.09 cr, Wed 21.20 cr. Total: ₹ 176.98 cr. India biz. MIND-BOGGLING! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2016

In a male dominated, narrow minded village like Haryana in India, one would imagine that a father’s main intention would be to gather enough money to wed his daughters. Aamir Khan’s Dangal tells the story of a father, Mahavir Phogat, who thought otherwise; instead of preparing teaching them how to be perfect housewives, he chose to think unconventionally and trained his daughters for wrestling, a sport which is also dominated by men.

Geeta and Babita have said in various interviews that Aamir Khan’s protrayal of their father was actually too kind. He was a lot more ‘haanikarak’ in reality. He would often hit his daughters ( for their own benefit) if he ever thought that it was necessary. Nevertheless it was the inner strength of Mahavir Singh Phogat which encouraged Geeta Phogat to become India’s first ever gold medal winner in women’s wrestling category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

