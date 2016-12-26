Dangal box office collection day 4: Aamir Khan film remains unstoppable

Dangal box office collection day 4: Aamir Khan film particularly is doing well in the Middle East and North America. Dangal box office collection day 4: Aamir Khan film particularly is doing well in the Middle East and North America.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is doing overwhelming business at the box office. The weekend collection of the film stands at Rs 106.95 crores. Dangal collected Rs 42.35 crores on Sunday. The growth rate of the film on its second and third days saw an upswing. Dangal showed a 16.92% and 21.63% growth on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

With such massive figures during its opening weekend, Dangal joins the 100-crore club films of Aamir Khan’s previous blockbusters including Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 ( 2013) and PK (2014). Dangal is also doing well in the overseas market. The film has collected Rs 60.99 crores. It’s particularly doing well in the Middle East and North America.

Going by third-day collections, Dangal has now the highest Sunday collections for any Hindi film. Trade Analyst Komal Nahata shared, “Rs.42.35 crore was the Sunday figure for #Dangal (all versions), the highest Sunday for any film. Weekend total Rs.106.95 crore, highest ever.” The film also has the fifth highest opening weekend collection in Bollywood after Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Happy New Year and Dhoom 3.

Initial figures trickling in for Sunday suggest #Dangal will hav the highest weekend & highest Sunday ever! Congratulations team Dangal! — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) December 25, 2016

#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr. Total: ₹ 106.95 cr [incl Tamil and Telugu]. India biz. FANTABULOUS! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2016

#Dangal – OVERSEAS – Till Sun: $ 9 million [₹ 60.99 cr]. Some screens yet to report. Best in UAE-GCC [$ 2.78 mn] & N America [approx $ 4 mn] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2016

The makers of Dangal are in no mood to slow down on the film’s momentum. The audience will now get to see the virtual making of Dangal too. This virtual reality film will allow viewers to get a first-hand experience of its making at different locations.

Dangal makers have collaborated with Anand Gandhi of ElseVR team. By doing so, the viewer can virtually see the film crew, behind the scenes shoot and many other things which wouldn’t have been possible otherwise. One can see the hard work and patience that goes behind making a film in this 360-degree view video.

