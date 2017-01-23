Dangal box office collection day 32: Aamir Khan film crosses Rs 200-crore mark in overseas market

Dangal box office collection day 32: Aamir Khan film has collected Rs 381.07 crore in the domestic market too. Dangal box office collection day 32: Aamir Khan film has collected Rs 381.07 crore in the domestic market too.

It’s been a month that Dangal released, but the film continues to do well at the box office. In yet another achievement, the Aamir Khan film has crossed Rs 200-crore mark in the overseas market. On the other hand, Dangal has collected Rs 381.07 crore in the domestic market too. The film earned Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 2.83 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ” #Dangal crosses ₹ 200 cr internationally… OVERSEAS – Till 22 Jan: $ 29.43 million [₹ 200.65 cr]… FABULOUS!”. He also shared, ” #Dangal continues its EXTRAORDINARY run… [Week 5] Fri 1.19 cr, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 2.83 cr. Total: ₹ 381.07 cr. India biz. ATBB.”

Other than Aamir, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and has already broken a few records. It has earlier received the highest ever advance opening on online entertainment ticketing platform. The online platform has hit its fastest 1 million ticket milestone for an individual movie with Dangal. The film witnessed approximately 40% more advance bookings on online platform for its opening week as compared to other blockbusters which released this year. Dangal was released on 4300 screens in the domestic market and on 1000 screens in the overseas market. The film has got the widest release in North America, UAE-GCC, UK and Australia.

New releases including Ok Jaanu starring Aditya Roy Kapur and xXx: Return of Xander Cage starring Deepika Padukone opened to a lukewarm response and are already struggling against Dangal. Both the films haven’t been able to slow down Aamir Khan’s successful run at the box office. It will be interesting to see how Aamir Khan film performs once Kaabil and Raees release on January 25.

