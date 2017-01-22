Dangal box office collection day 31: Aamir Khan’s film completes one blockbuster month

Dangal box office collection day 31: Aamir Khan’s film emerges as winner even after a month of its release. Dangal box office collection day 31: Aamir Khan’s film emerges as winner even after a month of its release.

The upcoming weekend will see 2017’s first major clash at the box office. On January 25, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan will come face-to-face but onscreen, with their respective films — Raees and Kaabil. However, the two have a bigger competition ahead of them. It is Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which has refused to budge infront of any new release until now.

Dangal completed a month of it’s release, and its box office numbers are a new benchmark in Bollywood. The film has minted around Rs 378 crore in domestic market and is slowly heading towards Rs. 400 crore. In terms of global figures, with Rs 720 crore business, the film stands at the second position after Aamir’s earlier release PK. However, it would be interesting to see that unlike other films like Ok Jaanu, Haraamkhor and xXx: Return of Xander Cage, would Raees and Kaabil be able to give a good competition, and impact Aamir’s film at the ticket windows?

Meanwhile, Dangal has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. The sports biopic’s success has also prompted the state government to announce that it will set up an academy to promote wrestling. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the twin announcements after watching the film, based on the life of Haryana wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, with his wife Sadhna last night.

Chouhan tweeted that MP Government has decided to give tax-free status to Aamir Khan’s movie. In another tweet, he said, “To promote wrestling an academy will be set up in Madhya Pradesh.” Earlier, Dangal was made tax free in Haryana as well.

