Dangal box office collection day 30: Aamir Khan film giving tough fight to new releases

Dangal starring Aamir Khan has collected Rs 376.14 crore in the domestic market, and Rs 197.70 crore in overseas. The film earned Rs 1.19 crore on Friday alone. The blockbuster is running into its fifth week and is still doing well. New releases including Ok Jaanu starring Aditya Roy Kapur and xXx: Return of Xander Cage starring Deepika Padukone opened to a lukewarm response and are already struggling against Dangal. Both the films haven’t been able to slow down Aamir Khan’s successful run at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Dangal crosses ₹ 375 cr mark… Creates HISTORY… [Week 5] Fri 1.19 cr. Total: ₹ 376.14 cr. India biz. ATBB.” He also shared international figures, “#Dangal crosses $ 29 million internationally… OVERSEAS – Till 20 Jan: $ 29.04 million [₹ 197.70 cr]… USA-Canada crosses $ 12 million.”

Meanwhile, Dangal has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. The sports biopic’s success has also prompted the state government to announce that it will set up an academy to promote wrestling. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the twin announcements after watching the film, based on the life of Haryana wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, with his wife Sadhna last night. Chouhan tweeted that MP Government has decided to give tax-free status to Aamir Khan’s movie. In another tweet, he said, “To promote wrestling an academy will be set up in Madhya Pradesh.”

This is the fourth film to be declared tax-free in the state in recent times. Other movies to enjoy this status since August 2014 were Jai Gangaajal, Neerja and Mardaani. Earlier, Dangal was made tax free in Haryana as well.

