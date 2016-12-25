Dangal box office collection day 3: Aamir Khan-starrer hits century, smashes records in first weekend

Dangal box office collection day 3: With over Rs 100 crore in earnings from domestic box office, Aamir Khan film is already among the top earners of 2016. Dangal box office collection day 3: With over Rs 100 crore in earnings from domestic box office, Aamir Khan film is already among the top earners of 2016.

Dangal, the Aamir Khan-starrer sports drama is just going strong at the box office. In just three days of its release, Dangal has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and is just setting new benchmarks. As per the latest box office figures shared by Taran Adarsh, Dangal has hits a century. Taran tweeted, “#Dangal hits CENTURY… Crosses ₹ 100 cr mark… Sun biz was HUMONGOUS… Smashing RECORDS… Setting new BENCHMARKS…”

He shared the box office figures of the film, “#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr. Total: ₹ 106.95 cr [incl Tamil and Telugu]. India biz. FANTABULOUS!,” Taran added.

Can Dangal be a new phenomenon for filmmakers? As a film, Aamir Khan’s Dangal was not entirely a new concept for a Hindi film. We have had enough sports and biopic films in the past 10 years. Its biggest challenge was comparisons with another wrestling drama Sultan released just a few months back.

Yet, within three days of release, the film is getting unprecedented love from the audience. It’s visible in box office numbers, social media comments and packed theatres. While it failed to beat Salman Khan in terms of first weekend collections — while Sultan earned Rs 180 crore from an extended five-day weekend, Aamir’s film has earned lesser. However, Dangal only got a regular weekend as Christmas was on a Sunday.

Given the solid word of mouth the Aamir film has got, it is expected to do well during weekdays as well. With New Year celebrations coming up, the film will also benefit from the festive mood. This is Aamir’s fifth entrant in Rs 100-crore club. But can it enter Rs 300-crore club where Aamir’s PK stands on number one spot?

This is Aamir’s biggest weekend collection ever. Dangal is already among top earners of this year.

Check Dangal box office collection day 3:

#Dangal hits CENTURY… Crosses ₹ 100 cr mark… Sun biz was HUMONGOUS… Smashing RECORDS… Setting new BENCHMARKS… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2016

#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr. Total: ₹ 106.95 cr [incl Tamil and Telugu]. India biz. FANTABULOUS! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2016

#Dangal day-wise growth in biz…

Sat 16.92%

Sun 21.63%

India biz… OUTSTANDING! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2016

With Dangal, Aamir Khan’s five films fall in the Rs 100 crore club. Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014) and now Dangal (2016). With a first day collection of Rs 29.78 crore, Dangal also has the second highest opening day collection of this year after Sultan.

Dangal also became the first Hindi film ever to have got the highest opening in Australia. Trade Analyst Komal Nahata shared, “Dangal opened to packed houses in Australia (USD 181K), making it the highest opening for any Hindi film ever in Australia.” Dangal has so far collected Rs 2.55 crore and Rs 4.41 crore in Australia and UK & Ireland respectively. The film has collected Rs 28.49 crore from overseas market.

#Dangal opened to packed houses in Australia (USD 181K), making it the highest opening for any Hindi film ever in Australia!!! — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) December 24, 2016

#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE… Does EXTRAORDINARY biz on Day 2… Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr. Total: ₹ 64.60 cr. [incl Tamil and Telugu]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2016

#Dangal – OVERSEAS – Till Friday: $ 4.2 million [₹ 28.49 cr]… Several screens yet to report… Best in UAE-GCC and N America. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

A first-time collaboration between director Nitesh Tiwari and Aamir Khan, Dangal is inspired by the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his struggle to make his daughters wrestling champions. The film is co-written by Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Nikhil Meharotra. Nitesh Tiwari has earlier directed small films including Chillar Party and Bhoothnath Returns. Dangal is mostly shot in Ludhiana, Delhi and Pune.

