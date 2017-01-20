Dangal box office collection day 29: Aamir Khan film makes Rs 375 crore

Dangal box office collection day 29: Dangal box office collection day 29:

Dangal, which was released on December 23 last year, has collected Rs 374.95 crore and will enter a new club altogether with its Friday’s collection, the Rs 375-crore club. The film is also doing well in overseas market after collecting Rs 195.33 crore till now. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Dangal [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr, Mon 1.37 cr, Tue 1.27 cr, Wed 1.16 cr, Thu 1.04 cr. Total: ₹ 374.95 cr. India biz.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is based on the life of wrestler and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film got appreciation from both fans and critics alike. Dangal also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Girish Kulkarni, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in important roles. The film also went on to win several awards in major categories at Filmfare awards.

Dangal has emerged as the all-time top grosser. Doing so, Aamir Khan broke his own film PK’s record of Rs 340.8 crore. Interestingly, top five highest Hindi film grossers either star Aamir Khan or Salman Khan. Both stars had a successful year in 2016. Salman Khan gave blockbuster Sultan that collected Rs 300.45 crore.

During the last 4-5 years, the dominance of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan over box office has increased. Both have been performing consistently over the last couple of years. The same cannot be said for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor struggled to deliver a hit in the last two years. His last two films Dilwale and Fan didn’t do well at the box office. His upcoming film Raees carries huge expectations. It will be interesting to see if Raees does as well as Sultan and Dangal at the box office. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Atul Kulkarni and Mahira Khan.