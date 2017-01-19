Dangal box office collection day 28: Aamir Khan film collects Rs 721.14 crore worldwide

Dangal box office collection day 28: Aamir Khan’s film yet to beat world record of PK. Dangal box office collection day 28: Aamir Khan’s film yet to beat world record of PK.

Aamir Khan’s film, which released on December 23, is just about to complete a month of its release but having said that, the film is grabbing more eyeballs as compared to other releases over the span of a month. The film has earned a whopping amount of Rs 721.14 crore at the worldwide box office.

According to Koimoi.com, the Nitesh Tewari directorial’s gross collection is Rs 523.47 crore at the India box office. In the international market, the film has minted over Rs 197.67 crore. So, the Aamir Khan-starrer is currently the second highest worldwide grosser of all time with Rs 721.14 crore after PK, which stands at Rs 792 crore.

Aamir Khan on Zaira Wasim’s controversy:

While other filmmakers fought demonetisation, which largely affected films’ earnings at the ticketing window, Aamir’s film managed to mint Rs 373.91 crore net in India and is still going strong.

The film, which is inspired by Mahavir Singh Phogat’s journey of training his daughters to become world-class wrestlers, is collecting awards too. It has been a good year for biopics with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni also earning Rs 300 crore in India.

Also read |Dangal box office collection day 27: Aamir Khan’s film earns Rs 373.91 crore

In fact, Dangal has remained top grossing film of 2016 in the international market too. Aamir was overwhelmed with the response to Dangal and also thanked fans on social media. He is now prepping for his next, Thugs of Hindostan. The film will mark his first association with Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from that, the actor’s next project as a producer is Secret Superstar, which stars Zaira Wasim. Zaira played the younger version of Geeta Phogat in Dangal.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd