Dangal box office collection day 24: Aamir Khan film stays strong

Dangal box office collection day 24: Aamir Khan film collected Rs 4.06 cr and 4.24 cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Dangal is doing consistently well despite newly released films this weekend. The film has managed to stay strong at the box office and is inching towards Rs 375-cr mark. Aamir Khan film has collected Rs 370.11 crore till now in India. Dangal collected Rs 4.06 cr and 4.24 cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, “#Dangal is heading towards ₹ 375 cr mark… [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr. Weekend 4: ₹ 10.24 cr. Total: ₹ 370.11 cr.” The film is also doing well in the overseas market. Dangal has collected Rs 193.08 cr in the international market till now. Taran tweeted, “#Dangal is all set to enter ₹ 200 cr Club internationally… OVERSEAS – Total till Sun, 15 Jan: $ 28.35 million [₹ 193.08 cr]. AWESOME.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The actor recently spoke about Meryl Streep’s comments on Donald Trump. Aamir said that everyone in a democratic country has the right to speak his or her mind.

#Dangal is all set to enter ₹ 200 cr Club internationally… OVERSEAS – Total till Sun, 15 Jan: $ 28.35 million [₹ 193.08 cr]. AWESOME! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2017

#Dangal is heading towards ₹ 375 cr mark… [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr. Weekend 4: ₹ 10.24 cr. Total: ₹ 370.11 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2017

“I think how much freedom we have is dependent on us. I feel in India or abroad or anywhere, let alone the creative person, everyone has a right to say things in a democratic country and people also have the right not to agree with that opinion,” the 51-year-old actor said in an interview. “I think in America some people would agree with Meryl Streep and some people wouldn’t agree. I think in a democracy every person’s voice has freedom.”

Aamir feels everyone has the responsibility towards making a better society. “I think everyone has the responsibility towards society whether you are a celebrity or not. I think everyone should do their bit for the society. We can’t expect celebrities alone to take up causes and work towards it. Everyone has a role in society,” the actor said in an interview with PTI.

