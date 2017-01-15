Dangal box office collection day 23: Aamir Khan film stays strong despite new releases

Dangal box office collection day 23: The Aamir Khan-starrer collected Rs 4.06 crore on Saturday. Dangal box office collection day 23: The Aamir Khan-starrer collected Rs 4.06 crore on Saturday.

Dangal’s magic doesn’t seem to die even in its fourth week. The film has collected Rs 365.87 crore. The Aamir Khan-starrer collected Rs 4.06 crore on Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE… Biz jumps yet again on Sat… Biz doubles… [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr. Total: ₹ 365.87 cr. India biz.” The film has collected Rs 188.93 crore from overseas market and is slowly inching towards Rs 200-crore mark in the international box office too. Taran tweeted the news, “#Dangal is heading towards ₹ 200 cr in the international arena… OVERSEAS – Till 13 Jan: $ 27.72 million [₹ 188.93 cr].”

The film has also won some awards in major categories at the Filmfare Awards. Dangal became the Best Film of 2016, apart from Nitesh Tiwari bagging the Best Director award. Surprisingly, even Aamir Khan won Best Actor Male award. As always, the actor refrained from showing up to collect his award. Aamir has earlier said that he doesn’t pay much heed to commercial award shows.

#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE… Biz jumps yet again on Sat… Biz doubles… [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr. Total: ₹ 365.87 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2017

#Dangal crosses $ 28 million… OVERSEAS – Till 14 Jan: $ 28.01 million [₹ 190.94 cr]. SUPER! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2017

The actor also reacted to Meryl Streep’s comment on US President Donald Trump at Golden Globes Awards. “I think how much freedom we have is dependent on us. I feel in India or abroad or anywhere let the alone creative person, everyone has a right to say things in a democratic country and people also have the right not to agree with that opinion,” the 51-year-old actor said in an interview here. “I think in America some people would agree with Meryl Streep and some people wouldn’t agree. I think in a democracy every person’s voice has freedom.” Aamir feels everyone has the responsibility towards making a better society. “I think everyone has the responsibility towards society whether you are a celebrity or not. I think everyone should do their bit for the society. We can’t expect celebrities alone to take up causes and work towards it. Everyone has a role in society,” Aamir said in an interview given to PTI.

