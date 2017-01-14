Dangal box office collection day 22: Aamir Khan’s film crosses Rs 200 crore in international market

Dangal box office collection day 22: Aamir Khan’s film heading to create another record. Dangal box office collection day 22: Aamir Khan’s film heading to create another record.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has surpassed Bajrangi Bhaijaan and PK’s record as the highest grossing Hindi film in India. But now it seems the film is eyeing to break international records too. The film is setting new trends in the overseas market as it has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in its international business. According to the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has minted $27.72 million till Friday (January 13), which is Rs 188.93 crore.

Even in the Indian markets, Dangal is sprinting towards making Rs 400 crore. If it attains the feat, it’ll become the first Indian film to reach this new benchmark. For now, the film has managed to collect Rs 361.81 crore.

Though Aamir has clarified that he is never in the race to better box-office figures. Even in the case of Dangal, that was not at all on his mind. However, the film has only sustained the tag of Mr. Perfectionist who always dominates the box office every time his film releases. The 51-year-old actor also said that he would be open to Dangal being remade in any other language if anyone wishes to do so.

#Dangal is heading towards ₹ 200 cr in the international arena… OVERSEAS – Till 13 Jan: $ 27.72 million [₹ 188.93 cr]… WOW! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2017

#Dangal – OVERSEAS – Till 12 Jan: $ 27.46 million [₹ 187.36 cr]… Best in USA-Canada [$ 11.41 mn], UAE-GCC [$ 7.81 mn], UK [$ 3.78 mn]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2017

#Dangal – OVERSEAS – Till 11 Jan: $ 27.28 million [₹ 185.67 cr]… Best in USA-Canada [$ 11.37 mn], UAE-GCC [$ 7.76 mn], UK [$ 3.77 mn]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2017

While the performances are being lauded, the audience was miffed when debutants Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh did not receive any nomination at the Filmfare awards this year. Aamir, over the years, has the reputation of not going to award shows and the actor has said in a recent interview that he is going to maintain this.

Dangal which released on December 23, did not face any competition till now. But with films like xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Ok Jaanu and Haraamkhor opening this weekend, it would be interesting to see if the clash slows down the film’s tremendous growth.

