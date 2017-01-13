Dangal box office collection day 21: Will Aamir Khan film see a decline this weekend?

Dangal box office collection day 21: As Dangal enters its fourth week, it will be interesting to see if this Aamir Khan film manages to keep its winning momentum. Dangal box office collection day 21: As Dangal enters its fourth week, it will be interesting to see if this Aamir Khan film manages to keep its winning momentum.

As Dangal enters its fourth week, it will be interesting to see if this Aamir Khan film manages to keep its winning momentum. The film has collected Rs 359.87 cr from the domestic market and Rs 187.36 cr from overseas market. Dangal has been consistently doing well. The film collected Rs 46.35 cr from its third week. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, ” #Dangal collected an IMPRESSIVE ₹ 46.35 cr in Week 3… Week 4, starting today, is crucial since the flow of new films has commenced again.”

The film continues to show its good run on weekdays also. Taran shared, " #Dangal [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr, Mon 4.35 cr, Tue 4.03 cr, Wed 3.21 cr, Thu 2.97 cr. Total: ₹ 359.87 cr." In terms of overseas market, the film is particularly doing well in USA and Canada. Taran tweeted about the same, " #Dangal – OVERSEAS – Till 12 Jan: $ 27.46 million [₹ 187.36 cr]… Best in USA-Canada [$ 11.41 mn], UAE-GCC [$ 7.81 mn], UK [$ 3.78 mn]."

#Dangal – OVERSEAS – Till 12 Jan: $ 27.46 million [₹ 187.36 cr]… Best in USA-Canada [$ 11.41 mn], UAE-GCC [$ 7.81 mn], UK [$ 3.78 mn]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2017

#Dangal [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr, Mon 4.35 cr, Tue 4.03 cr, Wed 3.21 cr, Thu 2.97 cr. Total: ₹ 359.87 cr. ATBB. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2017

Till now, Dangal didn’t have to face competition since its release. However, it could see a decline in its collections as films including Ok Jaanu, Haraamkhor and XXX: Return of Xander Cage have released this weekend.

Meanwhile, Dangal has been nominated for Filmfare awards in several categories including Best Actor for Aamir Khan. “Commercial film awards are of no value to me. For me, Dangal has already got its biggest award which the love of the audience. The feeling with which audience have loved it and accepted it is my biggest award. We made the film for the audience and that is our biggest award, ” said Aamir Khan in an interview with indianexpress.com.

