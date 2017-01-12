Dangal box office collection day 20: Will Aamir Khan film finally lose steam?

Dangal box office collection day 20: The film has earned Rs 353.68 crore till now and it is still going strong. Dangal box office collection day 20: The film has earned Rs 353.68 crore till now and it is still going strong.

Dangal has been a juggernaut at the box office. The Aamir Khan-starrer went about breaking records with impunity, piling up crores and not once worrying about demonetisation. Three weeks after its release, the wrestling drama has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of all time in Bollywood. The film has earned Rs 353.68 crore till now and it is still going strong.

On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Dangal crosses ₹ 350 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr, Mon 4.35 cr, Tue 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 353.68 cr. India biz.” He also shared the way Dangal has broken all the records till now, “#Dangal records Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2, ₹ 100 cr: Day 3 ₹ 150 cr: Day 5, ₹ 200 cr: Day 8, ₹ 250 cr: Day 10, ₹ 300 cr: Day 13, ₹ 350 cr: Day 19.”

Internationally also, the film has been doing excellent business. Taran shared the figures, “#Dangal – OVERSEAS – Total till Tue, 10 Jan: $ 27.06 million [₹ 184.96 cr]. ”

Check Dangal box office latest collections here:

#Dangal crosses ₹ 350 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr, Mon 4.35 cr, Tue 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 353.68 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2017

#Dangal records

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 200 cr: Day 8

₹ 250 cr: Day 10

₹ 300 cr: Day 13

₹ 350 cr: Day 19 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2017

Check Dangal box office overseas collections here:

#Dangal – OVERSEAS – Total till Tue, 10 Jan: $ 27.06 million [₹ 184.96 cr]. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2017

The film has been the sole big occupant of theatres for the last three weeks now. However, this week it will meet some serious competition at the ticket windows. Friday will see the release of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s OK Jaanu, Saturday will being Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage to the theatres and even down south, Bairavaa, Gautamiputra Satkarni and Khaidi No 150 are out.

So, after its supremacy for all this while, will Aamir Khan film finally lose steam? The box office numbers are still impressive and the word-of-mouth enjoyed by the film is massive. All we will say is, let the best film win.

