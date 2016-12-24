Dangal box office collection day 2: Will Aamir Khan film earn over Rs 100 cr in first weekend?

Dangal box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan film witnessed approximately 40% more advance bookings on online platform for the opening week as compared with other blockbusters which released this year. Dangal box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan film witnessed approximately 40% more advance bookings on online platform for the opening week as compared with other blockbusters which released this year.

With a first day debut of Rs 29.78 crore, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has fuelled speculation of becoming the highest grosser at the box office this year. The film was expected to collect Rs 30 crore on the first day. However, it fell short by a small amount. However, given the positive word-of-mouth, the film is expected to do much better in the coming days. The prevailing festive mood of Christmas and New Year will help ensure that Dangal crosses Rs 100-crore mark in the first weekend.

The film is also doing well in the overseas market. It has collected Rs 5.49 crore, Rs 4.62 crores and Rs 1.22 crores in North America, Middle East and Australia respectively. Dangal has opened at No 5 on Australia charts. The film was released on 5300 screens worldwide.

While there is still some time before we come to know whether Dangal will break Sultan’s record, the film has gone on to create a different kind of history. Dangal has already received the highest ever advance opening on online entertainment ticketing platform. The online platform has hit its fastest 1 million ticket milestone for an individual movie with Dangal. The film has witnessed approximately 40% more advance bookings on online platform for the opening week as compared with other blockbusters which released this year.

#Dangal Sat and Sun biz will be higher… Word of mouth is terrific… Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in first 3 days… India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

#Dangal wrestles demonetisation… Sets the BO on fire… Ends the lull phase… Fri ₹ 29.78 cr [incl ₹ 59 lacs from Tamil and Telugu]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

However, Dangal’s first-day collection has ensured that the film is already among the top ten openers of all times. The list of top ten opening collections sees a heavy dominance from the three Khans – Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir.

While Salman’s ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ rules the chart with Rs 39.32 crore, Aamir’s films in the list include ‘Dhoom 3’ on the fourth spot and ‘PK’ at the tenth spot. While Aamir’s best opener ever remains Dhoom 3 wth Rs 32.48 crore BO business, a good first-weekend collection is being expected from Nitesh Tiwari film.

