Dangal box office collection day 19: Every record Aamir Khan film broke to earn Rs 350 cr

Dangal box office collection day 19: Aamir Khan starrer Dangal will become the first Hindi film to touch Rs 350-crore mark. Dangal box office collection day 19: Aamir Khan starrer Dangal will become the first Hindi film to touch Rs 350-crore mark.

With Dangal, Aamir Khan continues to write new rules for Bollywood filmmakers. The film has collected Rs 349.65 crore in its third week. Dangal made a profit of Rs 10.80 crore, 14.33 crore and 4.35 crore on Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#Dangal to cross ₹ 350 cr today [Tue]… [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr, Mon 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 349.65 cr. India biz. ATBB.”

Dangal film has also collected Rs 180.58 crore in the overseas market. Taran tweeted, “#Dangal – OVERSEAS – Total till Sun, 8 Jan: $ 26.47 million [₹ 180.58 cr]… Crosses $ 11 million in USA-Canada. AWESOME.”

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal will become the first Hindi film to touch Rs 350-crore mark. It has also emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film ever leaving behind films like PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Dangal overthrew these two which had a lifetime collection of Rs 340.8 crore and Rs 320. 34 crore respectively. Dangal is also the highest grossing film of 2016 overthrowing Sultan with a collection of Rs 300.45 crore. Dangal follows the trend too, as all previous films to start new clubs in the industry had Aamir Khan in the lead role. Ghajini started Rs 100-crore club, 3 Idiots started Rs 200-crore club and PK started Rs 300-crore club.

Dangal is only the fourth film to touch Rs 300-crore mark. Other films that have crossed the amound include PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “At the speed at which #Dangal is sprinting, ₹ 300 cr is an easy target… Will be the 4th film to achieve it [#PK, #BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan].”

Dangal had a mid-week release in the overseas market. The film is also the all-time highest weekend grosser in North America. The record was previously held by Aamir Khan’s film Dhoom 3. Dangal also becomes the first Hindi film to have got the highest opening in Australia. Trade analyst Komal Nahta shared, “Dangal opened to packed houses in Australia (USD 181K), making it the highest opening for any Hindi film ever in Australia.”

#Dangal to cross ₹ 350 cr today [Tue]… [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr, Mon 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 349.65 cr. India biz. ATBB. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 10, 2017

2016 was a landmark year for Disney India. Highest grossers ever:- Hindi: #Dangal [₹ 345.30 cr], Hollywood: #TheJungleBook [₹ 188 cr nett]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2017

#Dangal – OVERSEAS – Total till Sun, 8 Jan: $ 26.47 million [₹ 180.58 cr]… Crosses $ 11 million in USA-Canada. AWESOME! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2017

Aamir Khan continues to set new benchmarks… Started with ₹ 100 cr, then ₹ 200 cr, later ₹ 300 cr… Now eyeing ₹ 350 cr… Have a look: — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2017

After collecting Rs 42.35 crores on its first Sunday, Dangal has the highest Sunday collection too for any Hindi film ever. The previous record was held by Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan that pocketed Rs 38.75 crore on Sunday. Taran shared, “#Dangal has an INCREDIBLE Mon… Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr, Mon 25.48 cr. Total: ₹ 132.43 cr. India biz. FABULOUS!”

