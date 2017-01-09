Dangal box office collection day 18: Aamir Khan film is done breaking records, now it is making its own

With Dangal, Aamir Khan has set new benchmarks for other filmmakers. With Dangal, Aamir Khan has set new benchmarks for other filmmakers.

Dangal has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film at the box office ever. Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama will also be the first Hindi film to cross Rs 350-crore mark. The film has already collected Rs 345.30 crore in its third week and is still going strong. Dangal collected Rs 10.80 cr and 14.33 cr on Friday and Saturday respectively. The film has collected Rs 180.58 crore in the international market.

With Dangal, Aamir Khan has set new benchmarks for other filmmakers. Previously as well, all films to start new ‘clubs’ in the industry featured Aamir Khan in the lead role. Ghajini started Rs 100-cr, 3 Idiots started Rs 200-cr and PK started Rs 300-cr club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#Dangal collects a WHOPPING ₹ 31.79 cr in Weekend 3… [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr. Total: ₹ 345.30 cr. India biz.” Taran also shared, “Aamir Khan continues to set new benchmarks… Started with ₹ 100 cr, then ₹ 200 cr, later ₹ 300 cr… Now eyeing ₹ 350 cr.”

Taran also tweeted, “2016 was a landmark year for Disney India. Highest grossers ever:- Hindi: #Dangal [₹ 345.30 cr], Hollywood: #TheJungleBook [₹ 188 cr nett].”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is inspired by the real life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. His daughters Geeta was the first Indian woman to qualify for Olympics. Aamir has earlier said that he knew about Phogat sisters and interviewed them on Satyamev Jayate. Dangal also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Aparshakti Khurana and Girish Kulkarni in important roles.

