Dangal box office collection day 17: Aamir Khan-starrer set to become highest grossing Hindi film

Dangal box office collection day 17: Aamir Khan film has collected Rs 330.96 crore till now. Dangal box office collection day 17: Aamir Khan film has collected Rs 330.96 crore till now.

After surpassing Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s collection on Saturday, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is set to overthrow PK and become the highest grossing Hindi film of all times. Dangal has collected Rs 330.96 crore till now. It continues to do well on weekdays too. It collected Rs 6.66 crore and Rs 10.80 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively. The film is also doing well in the overseas market, collecting Rs 174.30 cr. Dangal has emerged to be the highest grossing Hindi film in USA-Canada and Australia too.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, ” #Dangal hits double digits yet again on Sat… All set to cross #PK today [Sun]… [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr. Total: ₹ 330.96 cr.” Taran also shared, “With #Dangal emerging the HIGHEST GROSSER EVER [Hindi films] today [Sun], let’s have a look at the TOP 5 HIGHEST GROSSERS of Hindi films.”

Aamir Khan had earlier said that he is not interested in the box office numbers.”I am not thinking about the numbers I am concerned about the audience’s reaction. I don’t have the interest in numbers. I just want the film to touch the hearts of the audience,” he said in an interview with IANS.

#Dangal hits double digits yet again on Sat… All set to cross #PK today [Sun]… [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr. Total: ₹ 330.96 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2017

With #Dangal emerging the HIGHEST GROSSER EVER [Hindi films] today [Sun], let’s have a look at the TOP 5 HIGHEST GROSSERS of Hindi films… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2017

When asked about Dangal’s chances for getting selected at Oscars, Aamir says, “We want the Indian audience to enjoy the film and that’s the biggest award for us. I am not interested in awards.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is inspired by the real life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurrana in important roles.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd