Dangal box office collection day 16: Aamir Khan is his own competition, now eyeing PK’s record

Aamir Khan is his own competition. That’s easier said than done. And more difficult in an industry gripped with a fever of making films in the set confinements of box office success, formula and pleasing masses. Dangal has collected Rs 320.16 crore and is on the verge of crossing Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s lifetime collection of Rs 320.34 crore. The film has collected Rs 179.49 cr in overseas market.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced, “#Dangal all set to cross #BajrangiBhaijaan *lifetime biz* today [Sat]… [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr. Total: ₹ 320.16 cr. India biz.” It’s only a matter of another day before Dangal surpasses Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s collection to become the second grosser in Hindi cinema. That leaves Dangal competing with only PK to emerge as the all-time highest grosser.

Before breaking box office records, Aamir Khan preferred to break certain rules and stereotypes, so ingrained in the minds of filmmakers.

Unlike his contemporaries, Aamir played an ageing father to two grown-up daughters. That itself is worth the price of admission. How often do you see a successful star surrendering himself to a character role? The actor took pains to learn wrestling. Even though he has a small part where he wrestles with his colleague, he makes sure he looks like one. He kept meeting Phogat family to instil certain mannerisms in his own onscreen character. He might have gone to Geeta Phogat’s wedding to promote Dangal, but he made sure the family gets the attention. His eagerness to work with directors who have a story to tell, is itself refreshing.

#Dangal crosses $ 25 million… OVERSEAS – Total till Fri, 6 Jan: $ 25.01 million [₹ 170.49 cr]… Biz to escalate again over weekend! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2017

After surpassing *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #Dangal will become the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of Hindi films. Next target: #PK. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2017

#Dangal all set to cross #BajrangiBhaijaan *lifetime biz* today [Sat]… [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr. Total: ₹ 320.16 cr. India biz. ATBB. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2017

No single character in Dangal looks out of place. They are glued together by their desire to put up a great show. How often do you see an amalgamation of raw talents of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar, Aparshakti Khurrana and Girish Kulkarni in the big budget movie. There is no wonder then why Dangal doesn’t seem to slow any time soon at the box office.

