Dangal box office collection day 15: Aamir Khan film sets new benchmarks for industry

Aamir Khan's wrestling drama has collected Rs 313.50 crore in the domestic market. The film's overseas collection is Rs 166.07 cr. Currently, Dangal is at third place after PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in terms of all time top box office collection. Aamir Khan-starrer PK is the all-time top grosser with a collection of Rs 340.8 cr. Following PK is Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan with a collection of Rs 320.34 cr.

It is interesting to note, however, that Dangal’s opening weekend collection and first-week collection is higher than that of PK and Sultan. The first-week collection of PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan are Rs 183.09 cr and Rs 184.62 cr respectively. Whereas the first-week collection of Dangal stands at Rs 197.54. That increases the probability of Dangal becoming all time top grosser. There is no major Hindi release this weekend. And Dangal surely looks set to break more records. Can Dangal open a new Rs 400-cr club for Hindi films? That remains to be seen in coming days.

The film which is running into its third week is consistently doing well on weekdays. Aamir Khan film collected Rs 13.45 cr, Rs 10.46 cr, Rs 10.46 cr, 9.23 cr and Rs 9.12 cr on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#Dangal [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 32.04 cr, Mon 13.45 cr, Tue 10.46 cr, Wed 9.23 cr, Thu 9.12 cr. Total: ₹ 313.50 cr.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy with his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.