Dangal box office collection day 14: Aamir Khan to demolish PK’s record?

Dangal Box office collection Day 14: With all the success, we can safely say, Dangal was one of the best releases of 2016. Dangal Box office collection Day 14: With all the success, we can safely say, Dangal was one of the best releases of 2016.

Bollywood directors and scriptwriters can now learn from Dangal how to script a film with good content and win at the box office simultaneously. Hunt for a lesser famous sports star, script their struggle, subtract melodrama, add the face of a superstar and use them all in proper proportions and one is bound to go and watch it.

It looks like Santa has given the best gift to Bollywood and Aamir Khan this year during Christmas which also stars Sakshi Tiwari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in key roles. It is presently the highest grossing film of 2016 in Bollywood, dethroning Salman Khan’s Sultan which made Rs 300.45 crore at the domestic box-office. But can it become the highest grosser of all times, demolishing the record of Aamir’s last outing, PK.

WATCH VIDEO | It Never Sunk In That I Was Playing A Character In Dangal Till I Saw The Trailer: Sakshi Tanwar



The sports biopic, which is based on wrester Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, tells the story of how a father hailing from Haryana chose not to go the stereotypical way and trained his daughters to win the gold medal in the sports of wrestling.

“#PK *lifetime biz* Rs. 340.8 cr #Dangal total till 4 Jan 2017: Rs. 304.38 cr Countdown begins… #Dangal needs Rs. 36.42 cr to equal #PK total,” wrote Taran Adarsh. #PK *lifetime biz* ₹ 340.8 cr#Dangal total till 4 Jan 2017: ₹ 304.38 cr

Countdown begins…#Dangal needs ₹ 36.42 cr to equal #PK total. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 5, 2017 Nitesh Tiwari has perfectly brought out the various outlook people have in parts of Haryana when a woman proves herself to be no less than a man. Very naturally he started with men staring at the little girls for not wearing clothes which are dominantly made for their gender. It also grabbed the sympathetic looks a mother and strangers have for two girls when they are made to struggle like men in a wrestling pitch. With all the success of Dangal we can safely say, Aamir Khan’s was one of the best releases of 2016.

Also read: Dangal box office collection day 13: Aamir Khan film enters Rs 300 cr club

WATCH VIDEO |Aamir Khan On If Gaining and Losing Weight For Dangal Worried Him



All-Time Top Grossers at India box office PK – Rs. 340.8 cr. Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs. 320.34 cr. Dangal – Rs. 304.38cr. Sultan – Rs. 300.45 cr. Dhoom 3 – Rs. 284.27 cr.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd