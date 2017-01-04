Dangal box office collection day 13: Aamir Khan film to enter 300-cr club, give company to Sultan, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Dangal box office collection day 13: Aamir Khan’s Dangal is expected to cross Rs 300 crore very soon and this will make it the fourth Bollywood film in the elite club. Dangal box office collection day 13: Aamir Khan’s Dangal is expected to cross Rs 300 crore very soon and this will make it the fourth Bollywood film in the elite club.

Aamir Khan’s recent release Dangal and its box office success is no secret. Even before Dangal released, the audience was quick to compare this Aamir Khan film with Salman Khan’s Sultan due to its similar theme around the sport of wrestling. From being on the same genre to the comparison at the box office, the two films, made headlines in every manner.

But Aamir Khan’s powerful performance in Nitesh Tiwari directed Dangal is slowly emerging a bigger winner, while continuously surpassing all bars. Though Dangal and Sultan turned out to be very different in their own way, the recent updates about Dangal’s box office collections prove that it will soon take over Sultan, which is so far the biggest profit generator of 2016.

Going by trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s latest tweets, Dangal is expected to cross Rs 300 crore very soon and this will make it the fourth film to enter the Rs 300 crore club in Bollywood. Other films in this list are also shared between Aamir and his good friend Salman, namely PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. No wonder, we see comparison between Aamir and Salman so often.

Taran shared, “After surpassing the *lifetime biz* of #Sultan, #Dangal will emerge the HIGHEST GROSSER of 2016… Hindi films. India biz.” Salman Khan-starrer Sultan has earned a total of Rs 300.45 crore at the domestic box-office and currently enjoys the distinction of being the highest Bollywood grosser of 2016.

As per Dangal’s latest collections, shared by Taran, “#Dangal [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 32.04 cr, Mon 13.45 cr, Tue 10.46 cr. Total: ₹ 295.14 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

Check how Aamir Khan and Salman Khan clearly dominate the box office with their films Dangal, Sultan, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan:

#Dangal is a ONE-HORSE RACE at the BO… Expected to cross ₹ 300 cr today [Wed]… 4th film in ₹ 300 Club [#PK, #BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2017

After surpassing the *lifetime biz* of #Sultan, #Dangal will emerge the HIGHEST GROSSER of 2016… Hindi films. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2017

Aamir and Salman dominate ₹ 300 cr Club… Both have two films… Aamir – #PK, #Dangal… Salman – #BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan… India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2017

Dangal, which released on December 23 last year, is inspired by the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his struggle to make his daughters world-class wrestlers. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurana, Sakshi Tanwar and Girish Kulkarni in important roles.

Sultan on the other hand, is an Indian romantic sports-drama, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Salman Khan Anushka Sharma and is the story about Sultan Ali Khan, a fictional wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career creates a rift in his personal life.

