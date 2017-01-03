Dangal box office collection day 12: Aamir Khan movie has become a dream for all filmmakers

Dangal box office collection day 12: Aamir Khan film has collected Rs 284.69 crore in the domestic market and Rs 141.60 crore in the overseas market. Dangal box office collection day 12: Aamir Khan film has collected Rs 284.69 crore in the domestic market and Rs 141.60 crore in the overseas market.

A mix of honesty and right intention can do wonders. It takes guts to bare your soul and allow the world to peep into it. One has to dream first before embarking on collecting tools to achieve that dream. The alchemy of that rare courage and honesty was Dangal from last year.

Dangal has collected Rs 284.69 crore in the domestic market and Rs 141.60 crore in the overseas market. It’s the matter of few days before Dangal takes over Sultan as the biggest hit of 2016. However, to reduce Dangal as a mere box office phenomenon would be a mistake.

Aamir Khan is a dreamer. His films are great adventures for one’s soul. However, that doesn’t become a baggage. There is not a single dull moment in Dangal. You live with those earthy, imperfect characters crafted through months of patience and perseverance. Dangal is rooted in reality yet works as a fantasy.

Aamir Khan’s honesty, sincerity and a keen understanding of cinema lends a rare purity to his films. We are often used to seeing adulterated cinema. As an audience, we sometimes become victims of filmmakers’ deceitful and misleading visions. Our longing for watching honesty on screen is met with scorn when year after year we are served the same old wine in a new bottle. And then a film like Dangal restores your faith in cinema. You surrender to Dangal’s honesty and vision. As a viewer, you miraculously speak with the mind of its actors and director.

#Dangal [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 32.04 cr [updated], Mon 13.45 cr. Total: ₹ 284.69 cr. India biz. SPLENDID! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2017

A rare combination of good, pure cinema and force of Aamir Khan makes Dangal a dream for other filmmakers. Without Aamir Khan, Dangal might have wandered aimlessly. Aamir Khan’s presence made sure it didn’t happen. As a star Aamir Khan wouldn’t have achieved much if Dangal was not a true, heartfelt story of Mahavir Singh Phogat’s heroism. The harmony of Aamir Khan’s talent and cinematic excellence makes Dangal a miracle. Aamir Khan’s brilliance and a sincere effort of storytelling compliment each other instead of clashing in Dangal.

