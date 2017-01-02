Dangal box office collection day 11: Aamir Khan film all set to take over Sultan as biggest hit of 2016

Dangal box office collection day 11: Aamir Khan film is into its second week and is smashing several records at the box office. Dangal box office collection day 11: Aamir Khan film is into its second week and is smashing several records at the box office.

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has crossed Rs 400-crore mark worldwide. The film has collected Rs 141.60 crore from the overseas market. It has also garnered Rs 270.47 crore in the domestic market, taking the total worldwide collection to Rs 412.07 crore. The film is into its second week and is smashing several records at the box office. Dangal collected Rs 18.59 crore, 23.07 crore and Rs 31.27 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film has collected Rs 72.93 crore in its second weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, ” #Dangal continues to take GIANT STRIDES… Crosses $ 20 million… OVERSEAS – Total till Sun, 1 Jan: $ 20.82 million [₹ 141.60 cr].” Taran also tweeted, “#Dangal is SENSATIONAL in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 31.27 cr. Total: ₹ 270.47 cr. India biz. FANTABULOUS!.”

Will Dangal become the biggest hit of 2016? Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal is one of the finest films that we have seen this year. The film has collected Rs 270.47 crore in just 10 days in the domestic market. Before its release, the film was being compared to Sultan. Both the films have wrestling as the backdrop. However, Dangal is sprinting towards the Rs 300-crore mark. With a collection of Rs 270.47 crore, Dangal can soon surpass Sultan collection of Rs 300.45 crore. In short, Dangal is just short of about Rs 30 crores in smashing Sultan’s box office records in the domestic market.

#Dangal continues to take GIANT STRIDES… Crosses $ 20 million… OVERSEAS – Total till Sun, 1 Jan: $ 20.82 million [₹ 141.60 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2017

#Dangal is SENSATIONAL in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 31.27 cr. Total: ₹ 270.47 cr. India biz. FANTABULOUS! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2017

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is inspired from the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his struggle to make his daughters, world-class wrestlers. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurana, Sakshi Tanwar and Girish Kulkarni in important roles.

