Dangal box office collection day 1: Film collects Rs 29.78 cr, can this be Aamir Khan’s biggest hit till date?

Dangal box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film collected Rs 29.78 cr on first day and is expected to earn over Rs 100 crore in first week itself.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has collected Rs 29.78 crore in box office collection on the first day of its release. The film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore in first weekend itself given the strong word of mouth and positive publicity it is getting from all around. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#Dangal wrestles demonetisation… Sets the BO on fire… Ends the lull phase… Fri ₹ 29.78 cr [incl ₹ 59 lacs from Tamil and Telugu].” Ever since demonetisation was announced, the Aamir Khan film is the first one which has solidly managed to escape its effects. Dangal has also become the second biggest opener of the year after Salman Khan’s Dangal.

The film is soaring high with all appreciation and love that it is getting from the audience. The audience was awaiting this Aamir Khan movie inspired by real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat’s life and the love is showing at box office. The film has got tremendous advance booking and Friday, despite being a working day, saw packed theatres. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh announced Friday morning shows opened to packed houses. The film saw around over 75% occupancy during morning shows, which is terrific.

Other than Aamir, the film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sheikh, and Sanya Malhotra and has already broken a few records. It has received the highest ever advance opening on online entertainment ticketing platform. The online platform has hit its fastest 1 million ticket milestone for an individual movie with Dangal. The film has witnessed approximately 40% more advance bookings on online platform for the opening week as compared with other blockbusters which released this year.

“We were expecting Dangal to do very well at the box office but this kind of traction is unprecedented. Dangal has not only received great reviews but has indeed worn off any after-effects of the recent demonetization on the Indian film industry,” said Ashish Saksena, COO of BookMyShow.

Not just India, the film is doing well internationally as well. After its first day showing in US, Middle East and UK, the film had earned Rs 7.81 crore. It has also opened well in Australia and New Zealand.

#Dangal wrestles demonetisation… Sets the BO on fire… Ends the lull phase… Fri ₹ 29.78 cr [incl ₹ 59 lacs from Tamil and Telugu]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

#Dangal Sat and Sun biz will be higher… Word of mouth is terrific… Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in first 3 days… India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

#Dangal takes a SUPERB start in key intl markets…

UAE-GCC: Thu AED 2.5 million [₹ 4.62 cr]

UK: Thu previews £ 118,487 [₹ 98.67 lacs] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2016

#Dangal advance booking is TERRIFIC… Armed with TREMENDOUS critical acclaim + AWESOME word of mouth, this movie will be a game changer! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2016

Let’s begin the day with some heartening news… #Dangal morning shows open to packed houses… Respite for the industry, finally! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2016

#Dangal [released in USA-Canada on Wed] embarks on a FLYING START…

USA: $ 282,280

Canada: $ 42,816

Total: $ 325,096 [₹ 2.21 cr] @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2016

#Dangal – NEW ZEALAND… Debuts at No 4 on NZ charts…

Thu NZ$ 28,019

Fri NZ$ 64,820

Total: NZ$ 92,839 [₹ 43.31 lacs] @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

#Dangal – AUSTRALIA… Debuts at No 5 on Aus charts…

Thu A$ 5,800 [limited shows]

Fri A$ 245,079

Total: A$ 250,879 [₹ 1.22 cr] @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

#Dangal takes a FABULOUS start in Australia and New Zealand… Day-wise data follows… @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

Dangal has released on 4300 screens in the domestic market and on 1000 screens in the overseas market. The film has got the widest release in North America, UAE-GCC, UK and Australia. Dangal is expected to collect around Rs 30 crore on the first day.

In a generous gesture, Salman Khan said that Dangal is a much better film than Sultan. Both films have wrestling at their heart. While Aamir Khan has reiterated that both Dangal and Sultan are different films, comparisons are unavoidable. And that leads one to box office performance of both Dangal and Sultan on their opening day.

Sultan, which was released on Wednesday (one day before Eid) collected Rs 36.54 crore on the first day. The film went on to collect Rs 180.3 crore in the first weekend, with Rs 38.21 crores coming on its fifth day. That’s a huge amount to surpass and some tough goals for Aamir Khan’s Dangal. While Aamir has failed to break the first day record of Sultan, it is expected to do much better in coming days.

Aamir Khan’s films rarely manage to touch 30-crores mark on the opening day. His films including PK, Talaash and 3 Idiots collected Rs 26.63 crore, Rs 13.50 crore and Rs 12.78 crore respectively on opening days. Dhoom 3, which was a franchise, collected Rs 36.22 crore on the first day. It is also important to note here is that 3 Idiots went on open Rs 200-crore club and PK started a Rs 300-crore club. PK continues to be the highest grosser ever, something even Sultan could not surpass.

In fact, the real question is not whether Dangal can do better than Sultan, it is whether it can surpass PK’s record?

