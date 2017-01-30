Dangal box office collection: Amid Kaabil-Raees clash, Aamir Khan film proves a point

Dangal box office collection: Aamir Khan film which is running into it’s its sixth week has collected Rs 385.06 crore. Dangal box office collection: Aamir Khan film which is running into it’s its sixth week has collected Rs 385.06 crore.

Kaabil and Raees are struggling to touch Rs 100-crore mark. Both films were released five days ago. But despite Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees showing initial momentum, the film clearly fails to live up to the expectations in terms of box office numbers. All the hype surrounding this gangster-drama seems to be falling apart with each passing day. This at least proves that the presence of SRK is no longer the sole factor for writing the narrative of the film. There has to be more than that. The audience has got very little patience with bad films but also an eagerness to watch ‘original’ content. That’s where Dangal succeeds.

At the first glance, it might look that Aamir Khan has single-handedly spearheaded the success of Dangal. But, those who have seen the film know that Dangal was also a great creative push. The film’s long stay at the box office is clearly a wake-up call for other filmmakers if not a cause of worry.

Dangal which is running into it’s its sixth week has collected Rs 385.06 crore. It has managed to collect Rs 1.19 crore on its sixth weekend despite two big releases. The film has collected Rs 202.88 crore in the overseas market too. In contrast to Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and SRK’s Raees, Dangal had crossed Rs 100-crore mark in three days. One might argue that Dangal was the solo-release, but it lived up to the audience’s expectations.

#Dangal [Week 6] Fri 28 lacs, Sat 41 lacs, Sun 50 lacs. Weekend 6: ₹ 1.19 cr. Total: ₹ 385.06 cr. India biz. ATBB. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2017

#Dangal nears $ 30 mn… OVERSEAS – Till 29 Jan: $ 29.83 million [₹ 202.88 cr]…

USA-Canada: $ 12.31 mn

UAE-GCC: $ 8.67 mn

UK: $ 4.08 mn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2017

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ” More #Dangal [Week 6] Fri 28 lacs, Sat 41 lacs, Sun 50 lacs. Weekend 6: ₹ 1.19 cr. Total: ₹ 385.06 cr. India biz. ATBB.”

Karan Johar recently expressed his concern about movies dying and production houses shutting down. He was speaking during The Directors’ Roundtable 2016 with Rajeev Masand. “It’s crisis time. It’s very hard to put a film together no matter who you are. The production has dropped by nearly 40%. Half of the film floating around aren’t even making it to the set. Footfalls are down really drastically. It’s a big wake-up call for everyone including films, actors, content and writing. Films are soon going to be step-child, we are not going to be any more main fold of entertainment that this country used to be. Television and digital are soon going to take over,” Karan said. That doesn’t seem to be a problem with films like Dangal, Neerja and others.

