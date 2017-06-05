Dangal box office: After Baahubali 2, Aamir Khan film surpasses xXx to become all-time fourth-highest grosser in China

Along with Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch, Dangal is among the top 10 worldwide grosser of last week. Along with Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch, Dangal is among the top 10 worldwide grosser of last week.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has surpassed Deepika Padukone’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and Kong: Skull Island to become the second-highest grosser in China this year. Dangal has amassed $169.06 million in a record 31 days overtaking Kong: Skull Island with a collection of $168.18 million to retain the second spot at China box office this year. This also makes Dangal the fourth-highest grosser of all time in China. Aamir Khan’s film now ranks behind The Fate of the Furious ($392.7 million), Kung Fu Panda ($254.5 million) and Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back ($239.5 million), according to Box Office Mojo.

With a worldwide collection of Rs 1,870 crore, Dangal’s reign over the box office is strong. Given a one-month extra screening time in China, Dangal has clinched its destiny as India’s biggest blockbuster that has created its own niche in a foreign market. The film was released on May 5 in China and has done outstanding business from it’s Day one. Dangal first surprised fans at home when it performed better in foreign territory, surpassing India’s collection in China. The film starring Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim and Sanya Malhotra also overtook Japan’s animated movie Your Name to become the highest-grossing foreign movie in the neighbouring country.

Along with Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch, Dangal is among the top 10 worldwide grosser of last week. Baahubali 2, meanwhile, which is in its sixth week, is showing signs of slowing down and has so far amassed Rs 1,700 crore. The film will be released in China in July.

#Dangal GBOC @ WW BO (Till June 4th 2017):#China – ₹ 1,089 Crs#Taiwan – ₹ 36.5 Crs RoW – ₹ 744.5 Crs Total – ₹ 1,870 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 5, 2017

Dangal charts out the struggle of an amateur wrestler Mahabir Singh Phogat to make his daughters’ world class champions. The film is filled with elements of nationalism, aspirations and strong feminism. Dangal has managed to evoke strong emotions in Chinese audience too. Some theatres in China are running about 6-12 shows a day and Dangal fever doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon.

