Dangal: Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama is a bigger hit in China than India

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has created a wave of emotions across China. The film is garnering huge accolades from the audience there and has already collected Rs 301.50 crore in about a week’s time. The film collected a record Rs 87.66 crore on Saturday setting an unprecedented milestone for a Hindi film in a foreign country. Dangal’s lifetime collection in India stands at Rs 387.38 crore. And looks like, Aamir Khan film’s China collections will soon overtake its India collections, giving rise to a new trend. If this happens, it will be for the first time that a Hindi film does better at the box office in a foreign country than in its own country.

Now digest this fact…#Dangal *lifetime biz* in China will be MUCH, MUCH HIGHER than its *lifetime biz* in India [₹ 387.38 cr]… Shocked? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2017

#Dangal – CHINA – Week 2 [updated]…

Fri: $ 6.21 million

Sat: $ 13.66 million

9-day total: $ 46.98 million [₹ 301.50 cr]

EPIC BLOCKBUSTER! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2017

#Dangal mania grips China… Is SENSATIONAL on Sat… Grosses an UNIMAGINABLE $ 13.66 million [₹ 87.66 cr] in a *single* day… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2017

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ” #Dangal mania grips China… Is SENSATIONAL on Sat… Grosses an UNIMAGINABLE $ 13.66 million [₹ 87.66 cr] in a *single* day. Now digest this fact… #Dangal *lifetime biz* in China will be MUCH, MUCH HIGHER than its *lifetime biz* in India [₹ 387.38 cr]… Shocked? #Dangal – CHINA – Week 2 [updated]… Fri: $ 6.21 million Sat: $ 13.66 million 9-day total: $ 46.98 million [₹ 301.50 cr] EPIC BLOCKBUSTER.”

Needless to say, Dangal has struck an emotional chord with the Chinese audience. Dangal is inspired by the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who endeavours to make his daughters learn wrestling and become world class champions. The film deals with male patriarchy, skewed girl-boy ratio and parochial views of society at large. Dangal raises some fine questions on the way society functions and the same has reverberated with Chinese fans. Both India and China grapple with same issues and a film based on similar problems is sure to find its anchor in a Chinese market.

