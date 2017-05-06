Dangal: Aamir Khan film opens at no. 2 in China, collects Rs 13.19 cr

Dangal; Aamir Khan is winning hearts in China too. Dangal; Aamir Khan is winning hearts in China too.

Aamir Khan film Dangal released this Friday on a record 9,000 screens in China. And if early reports are to be believed, the film has got some rave reviews from the audience. Dangal opened at number two at the China box office on the first day behind only Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. The film has collected Rs 13.19 crore on the first day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#Dangal opens in China to an OVERWHELMING response… Opens at No 2 at China BO… Fri $ 2.05 million [₹ 13.19 cr].” Trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted, “@aamir_khan ‘s #Dangal debuts at No.2 at the #China Box office on Day 1.. Collects US$2.05 M [₹ 13.2 Crs].. #PK did ₹ 5.7 Crs on Day 1.”

#Dangal opens in China to an OVERWHELMING response… Opens at No 2 at China BO… Fri $ 2.05 million [₹ 13.19 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2017

Not just box office numbers, Dangal is getting a lot of accolades from the fans too. “The best movie I have ever watched, worth to stay up all night for the evening show,” wrote a fan on the website Dobuban, as mentioned in an India Today report. “I have never written a review for any movie before, it was so touching, I was laughing and crying at the same time. Hope, you guys watch it, believe me, you will love it,” said another fan in the same report.

“I give full marks to Dangal,” another fan said. “I was touched that I cried so much and I ran out of tissue, I borrowed two pieces of it from a stranger beside me, I am going to watch it again and again.” Another viewer wrote, “First time that I clapped in a cinema. Not only me but also everyone here clapped, the best and touching movie ever.”

Aamir Khan’s popularity in China began with his first release 3 Idiots. Aamir’s film PK that was released on 4,000 screens collected Rs 100 crore. The actor, in an earlier interview with IANS spoke about Hindi movies releasing in China, “I think the people of China and India seem to have a connect, which is emotional, cultural, and they are quite similar people.”

Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar.

